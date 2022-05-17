EMEA Morning Briefing : Hopes of Covid Curbs -2

06:00/UK: Apr UK monthly unemployment figures

07:00/SPN: Mar Trade Balance

07:00/HUN: 1Q Preliminary GDP

07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of GDP

07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of total employment

07:30/NED: 1Q GDP - 1st estimate

07:30/NED: Mar International trade

07:30/NED: Mar Consumer Spending

08:00/POL: 1Q Flash estimate GDP

08:00/POL: Mar Merchandise trade

08:00/BUL: Apr CPI

08:00/ITA: Mar Foreign Trade EU

08:00/BUL: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/ITA: Apr CPI

09:00/CYP: 1Q GDP (Flash Estimate)

09:00/EU: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/EU: 1Q Flash estimate employment EU and euro area

23:01/UK: Apr Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

