EMEA Morning Briefing : Hopes of Covid Curbs -2

06:00/UK: Apr UK monthly unemployment figures
07:00/SPN: Mar Trade Balance
07:00/HUN: 1Q Preliminary GDP
07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of GDP
07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of total employment
07:30/NED: 1Q GDP - 1st estimate
07:30/NED: Mar International trade
07:30/NED: Mar Consumer Spending
08:00/POL: 1Q Flash estimate GDP
08:00/POL: Mar Merchandise trade
08:00/BUL: Apr CPI
08:00/ITA: Mar Foreign Trade EU
08:00/BUL: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP
09:00/ITA: Apr CPI
09:00/CYP: 1Q GDP (Flash Estimate)
09:00/EU: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP
09:00/EU: 1Q Flash estimate employment EU and euro area
23:01/UK: Apr Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
