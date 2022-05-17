Log in
News: Latest News
EMEA Morning Briefing : Hopes of Covid Curbs -2-

05/17/2022 | 12:34am EDT
06:00/UK: Apr UK monthly unemployment figures

07:00/SPN: Mar Trade Balance

07:00/HUN: 1Q Preliminary GDP

07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of GDP

07:00/SVK: 1Q Flash estimate of total employment

07:30/NED: 1Q GDP - 1st estimate

07:30/NED: Mar International trade

07:30/NED: Mar Consumer Spending

08:00/POL: 1Q Flash estimate GDP

08:00/POL: Mar Merchandise trade

08:00/BUL: Apr CPI

08:00/ITA: Mar Foreign Trade EU

08:00/BUL: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/ITA: Apr CPI

09:00/CYP: 1Q GDP (Flash Estimate)

09:00/EU: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/EU: 1Q Flash estimate employment EU and euro area

23:01/UK: Apr Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 0033ET

HOT NEWS