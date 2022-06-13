EMEA Morning Briefing : Hot Inflation Print -2

07:00/SVK: Apr Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Apr Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Apr Balance of Payments

08:00/EU: May Long term interest rates statistics

08:00/BUL: Apr Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Mar Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:00/ITA: 1Q Labour Cost Index

08:30/UK: 1Q Business Finance Review

10:00/FRA: Apr OECD Composite Leading Indicators

11:30/UK: May NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

12:00/POL: Apr Balance of Payments

16:59/SWI: 4Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q International debt securities statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics

16:59/SWI: 4Q Domestic debt securities statistics

