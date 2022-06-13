Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Hot Inflation Print -2-

06/13/2022 | 12:22am EDT
07:00/SVK: Apr Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Apr Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Apr Balance of Payments

08:00/EU: May Long term interest rates statistics

08:00/BUL: Apr Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Mar Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:00/ITA: 1Q Labour Cost Index

08:30/UK: 1Q Business Finance Review

10:00/FRA: Apr OECD Composite Leading Indicators

11:30/UK: May NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

12:00/POL: Apr Balance of Payments

16:59/SWI: 4Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q International debt securities statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics

16:59/SWI: 4Q Domestic debt securities statistics

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 0021ET

HOT NEWS