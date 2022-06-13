EMEA Morning Briefing : Hot Inflation Print -2

07:00/SVK: Apr Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches
07:00/SVK: Apr Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction
07:00/TUR: Apr Balance of Payments
08:00/EU: May Long term interest rates statistics
08:00/BUL: Apr Trade with third countries - preliminary data
08:00/BUL: Mar Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data
08:00/ITA: 1Q Labour Cost Index
08:30/UK: 1Q Business Finance Review
10:00/FRA: Apr OECD Composite Leading Indicators
11:30/UK: May NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
12:00/POL: Apr Balance of Payments
16:59/SWI: 4Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics
16:59/SWI: 1Q International debt securities statistics
16:59/SWI: 1Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics
16:59/SWI: 4Q Domestic debt securities statistics
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-13-22 0021ET