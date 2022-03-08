EMEA Morning Briefing : Inflation, Growth Fears to Weigh on Stocks as Oil Spikes Again

MARKET WRAPS

EU GDP, Main Aggregates Estimate, Employment; Germany Industrial Production; Italy Retail Sales; updates from Schaeffler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Getlink, ConvaTec, Direct Line, Fresnillo, Ashtead, M&G, Wood Group, Pandora, Finnair

Europe is set for another weak start as surging commodity prices add to worries over the economic hit from the Ukraine war. In Asia, stocks were broadly lower, oil was rallying again along with Treasury yields, while the dollar and gold edged lower.

Equities:

European stocks faced further losses Tuesday as surging oil prices heightened fears about inflation and global economic growth.

In Asia, shares extended their retreat after Wall Street ended sharply lower, with the Dow sliding nearly 800 points and entering correction territory for the first time in two years.

"The market's on increasingly shaky ground," said Hans Olsen, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust. "When you combine the price shocks that we're seeing in the energy complex on one hand and the galloping inflation that we're dealing with on the other hand, that's a really tough mix for an equity market to hold valuations where we are right now."

Market Insight:

Federal Reserve liquidity facilities are not pointing to financial stress tied to the market upheaval driven by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The New York Fed said Monday that its Standing Repo Facility, which offers fast liquidity to eligible financial firms, saw no interest in the day's operation. Meanwhile, the reverse repo facility continued to see stability, with the inflows of $1.461 trillion, about where it has been for some time.

While there are signs of stress in markets, analysts noted the financial sector is still very flush with liquidity. Even so, they're keeping an eye on Fed market tools as a canary in the coalmine for bigger problems.

Economic Insight:

A complete embargo of Russian energy products would have severe inflation impacts in the west and land a crippling blow on Russia, Capital Economics said in a report.

"The Russian economy would contract by as much as 25%, causing sovereign and corporate default risks to crystallise," CE said, adding "inflation in advanced economies would end the year at around 5% as opposed to the 2.4% we forecast prior to the invasion, and the effects of the drop in households' spending power and power rationing in Europe would push the euro-zone into recession."

Forex:

The dollar was slightly weaker in Asia although it pared heavier losses as regional stocks fell again.

Piper Sandler said the Ukraine war should lead to a stronger dollar via at least three channels: safe-haven flows into U.S. assets; a favorable U.S. interest rate differential and a relatively better U.S. economic outlook.

"Normally, the dollar peaks soon after a decisive Fed policy response. This crisis, however, is different because the Fed is in a tightening mode given high inflation."

It said a stronger dollar tightens U.S. financial conditions but also makes imports cheaper for the U.S., which could help counter strong inflation pressures. "In the end, we think a stronger dollar will be another factor that could restrain the Fed this year."

The euro remained under pressure against the dollar and has scope to extend its recent losses as oil prices continue to rally, said BMO Capital Markets. The negative relationship between EUR/USD and oil is strengthening, BMO said.

"Rising energy prices are a net drag on the euro-area's balance of payments due to the bloc's high energy-import dependence."

A key risk for EUR/USD is the prospect of an EU ban on all Russian imports including fossil fuels, and EUR/USD could fall to 1.05 in the event of such a ban, BMO said.

The Swiss franc could strengthen further against the euro as the Ukraine war boosts demand for safe havens and dampens the eurozone's economic outlook, said Rabobank.

"For years the safe haven CHF has acted as an escape valve when clouds gather over the eurozone economic outlook," said Rabobank forex strategist Jane Foley. Given that politicians have warned that the situation in Ukraine could take months to resolve, EUR/CHF could fall to the 0.98 area in coming weeks, she said.

Bonds:

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in Asia, extending Monday's gains and flashing a warning as the reaction to the Ukraine crisis deepens.

Some economists fear that the combination of war abroad, already elevated inflation and rising rates could create a recession in the U.S., a notion that appears to be getting reflected in the narrowing spread, or yield curve, between 2-year Treasury notes and benchmark 10-year debt.

"The yield curve flattening portends much more ominous growth assumptions," wrote analyst at Jefferies, led by Sean Darby, global equity strategist.

"The playbook that the central banks had hoped for a smooth tightening of inflation expectations has been rudely interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Not only have energy prices soared but so too have food prices," Darby said.

Energy:

Oil prices reversed early losses in Asia to spike higher again, as traders continued to weigh the possibility of U.S. sanctions on Russian crude, even as Germany earlier said it has no plans to limit Russian energy imports. Meanwhile, Libyan oil output is affected by damage to its pipelines, further tightening global oil markets, said ANZ.

Supply shortages also appear to be hurting refined-product markets, with reports that Shell is limiting sales of heating oil in Germany to ensure it can meet other contractual obligations, ANZ noted.

Read: Oil CEOs, Biden Officials Warn Oil Volatility Is Here to Stay

Other News:

RBC Capital Markets estimates it would take Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Iraq some 30-60 days to add a combined 2M-2.5M barrels/day of oil in the event the U.S. embargos Russian oil and those OPEC countries activate immediate spare capacity. However, the Russian export deficit could be twice that amount, RBC said.

"The scramble for additional barrels to fill what could balloon to a 3-4 mb/d Russian export deficit will undoubtedly move into warp speed this week."

RBC reckons a relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela could unlock 600,000 bbl/day of oil production, though a full revival of its oil industry will require billions in investment and a more stable operating environment.

Odessa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said his city on the Black Sea and Ukraine's biggest port, is preparing for a Russian assault from sea and land with heavy fighting happening in nearby towns.

"There are firefights and shelling in Mykolaiv, which is 130 km to the east and we can see Russian warships in the Black Sea," he told WSJ. "Ship traffic has stopped and all trade suspended. We are putting up barricades to defend our city."

Odessa is the last port in Ukraine still under Kiev's control, with Russian forces now in command of the country's other Black Sea ports, including Mariupol and Kherson. If Odessa falls, Russia will control all of Ukraine's Black sea coastline and run supply lines for its troops, while blocking any aid for Ukraine coming in from the sea.

Odessa is the main export hub for Ukrainian commodities like wheat and a transit port for oil tankers.

Metals:

Profit-taking took the shine off gold in Asia, with futures dipping below $2,000.

"There is still a lot of optimism that growth prospects won't crumble completely and that helped trigger some profit-taking," OANDA said.

It expects gold to form a trading range around the $2,000 level, adding that "uncertainty with commodity prices and economic growth prospects should keep gold supported until investors become optimistic that a negotiated end of the [Ukraine] war is in sight."

Nickel continued to climb on concerns over disruptions to supply from Russia. Markets were tight even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as global stockpiles had fallen substantially from April 2021, said CBA.

Russia accounts for 5%-6% of global nickel supply, but it has a bigger share of roughly 17% in high-purity or "Class 1" nickel production, CBA added, noting that "Class 1" nickel supply is more important to global nickel markets due to electric-vehicle-battery production.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Russia Pummels Civilian Targets While Talks Make Scant Progress

LVIV, Ukraine-Ukrainian and Russian negotiators ended a third round of talks Monday with little progress, while Ukraine's military held fast along several fronts and Russia continued to shell cities and residential areas.

Continuing campaigns to encircle Ukrainian cities, Russian forces conducted missile and rocket strikes on cities and military targets in the country's north and south, disrupting plans to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian forces continued to frustrate Russia with counterattacks and sabotage operations.

Global Economy Braces for Impact of Russia's War on Ukraine

Soaring commodity prices, sweeping financial sanctions and the potential for a ban on energy imports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine are threatening to hobble a global economy still weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also complicating the task of central banks that had been preparing to phase out easy money.

On both sides of the Atlantic, inflation is at levels that haven't been seen for decades, and still rising. Global stock markets are wilting and the dollar is surging against other currencies as investors rush for the safety of U.S. assets.

Oil CEOs, Biden Officials Warn Oil Volatility Is Here to Stay

HOUSTON-The chief executives of some of the world's largest oil companies and U.S. government officials warned Monday that there were no quick-fix solutions to the higher energy prices and market volatility that have followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

