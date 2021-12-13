EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Eye Faster Fed Taper After U.S. Inflation Print

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone Long Term Interest Rates; Germany Balance of Payments; Italy Labour Cost Index; UK BOE's Stress Test Results, Financial Stability Report; OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report; no major corporate updates expected

Opening Call:

Central banks' policy decisions will dominate the markets this week, with rising U.S. inflation seen keeping the pressure on the Fed to accelerate the wind-down of its stimulus. For Monday, European stocks will likely track gains in Asia and the U.S., with oil also pushing higher. Elsewhere, the dollar, gold and Treasury yields edged up slightly.

Equities:

European shares are poised for modest opening gains on Monday, at the start of a week in which further details on the Federal Reserve's timeline for reducing stimulus will be the focus of attention.

Fed officials, at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday, are poised to accelerate the winding down of their bond-buying stimulus program because they want to conclude it before raising rates. Investors are waiting to see whether officials signal a faster end to stimulus and how they characterize inflation.

Friday's movements suggest that "the market is now comfortable with this idea that the Fed is going to have a more accelerated path to tapering and other forms of policy normalization," said David Jilek, chief investment strategist at Gateway Investment Advisers.

David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said 2022 could see less uncertainty about the economy and the pandemic, as the economy has adapted to the pandemic's developments.

"Covid will have a diminishing impact on markets because Covid will have a diminishing impact on the economy," Mr. Kelly said.

Forex:

The dollar strengthened against other major currencies, having softened on Friday.

Capital Economics said attention turns to central bank meetings this week: "We think the divergence in the outlook policy rates among the Fed and other major central banks will set the tone for FX markets going into the new year."

CBA said the dollar can gain this week if the FOMC meeting reinforces Jerome Powell's recent hawkish pivot, though volatility could also pick up given the slew of other central bank meetings. CBA expects the FOMC to leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged, but to announce a faster asset purchases taper of $25 billion/month from January.

"That would be consistent with the FOMC's tapering ending in April 2022," CBA said, adding that the risk is an even faster taper of $30 billion or more given high and widespread underlying inflation that pushes the dollar higher.

Bank of America said dollar positioning and views have extended further and are now the most bullish since 2015, after conducting a FX and rates sentiment survey.

"The Fed pivot sees renewed confidence in the, by now consensus, stronger dollar view. Conversely EM FX exposure has turned negative for the first time since 2018 with a sharp further deterioration in sentiment in both FX and duration," BofA said.

"The December Fed decision still has some room to drive both positions further, but both expectations and positions have already shifted meaningfully and we also note that investors have reduced the risk they are taking in their portfolios."

BofA also thinks the Bank of England is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at the Dec. 16 meeting in view of the risks surrounding Omicron, and that will weaken sterling.

"With the market still pricing in a one in three chance of a hike, our base case view is bearish GBP on no change in rates," said forex strategist Kamal Sharma. The list of GBP negatives are building and EUR/GBP should rise to 0.89 by the end of 2022 from 0.8544 at present, he said. The loss of U.K. macroeconomic momentum relative to G-10 peers headlines that list of negatives, Sharma added.

Bonds:

U.S. government bond yields edged higher in Asia after they slipped on Friday following the in-line inflation print.

The 10-year note yield scored its highest one-week gain since February, as Covid-19 fears ebbed and markets braced for further monetary tightening. The benchmark barely moved on Friday and remained below the 1.50% mark, but it gained 0.145 percentage point during the week, to 1.487%. The 30-year yield, in turn, had the largest weekly gain since January, adding 0.208 percentage point to 1.883% and snapping a three-week losing streak.

Wells Fargo said that breakevens narrowed after Friday's inflation data, in a possible sign that investors were bracing for higher numbers. The broker said the 10-year breakeven fell to 2.46% from a prerelease peak of 2.51% and the two-year lost about 10 basis points.

"The market reaction is akin to a downside surprise; it seems the bond market was even more bulled up on its CPI call than the economists."

Wells Fargo said nominal yields are falling and real yields are going up, adding that the CPI report "is unlikely to change Fed policymakers' views ahead of the Dec. 15 meeting."

JPMorgan said it expects the Fed to raise rates earlier than it once did, and is eyeing a June rate hike over its prior view that a liftoff would happen in September. The bank expects quarterly rate rises after that.

JPMorgan also expects the Fed to follow through on its chatter and accelerate the pace of its bond buying taper process. The Fed will take "the monthly reduction in the purchase pace from $15 billion per month to $30 billion per month [which] keeps the math simple, and results in a mid-March end to asset purchases," it said, adding that "any tapering announcement will be conveyed in the post-meeting statement, and we expect it will reiterate the option to adjust the pace in response to changing developments."

Nomura has adjusted its view on the ECB's policy rates, expecting the central bank will raise the deposit rate by 10 basis points at each "forecast meeting" from mid-2023 onward, shortly after the [expected] end of the Asset Purchase Programme.

Forecast meetings are the ones in March, June, September and December, whereby the ECB releases staff forecasts on GDP and inflation.

Expecting the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to end in March, Nomura sees the ECB raising the Asset Purchase Programme's volume to EUR40 billion a month from EUR20 billion, starting in April and staying at that level until end-2022. Thereafter, the ECB would taper that back to EUR20 billion a month in 1Q 2023 before stopping the APP altogether in the spring.

Energy:

Oil extended its charge higher in Asia, and may be supported in the near term on eased concerns surrounding the severity of Omicron, said CBA.

Crude futures climbed on Friday to score their strongest weekly gain in over three months. However, some analysts remained cautious about oil's outlook.

"Even before the omicron menace hijacked the headlines, the outlook for oil was...shaky amid expectations around oil markets returning to oversupply in the coming months," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM.

"With the new virus in town threatening global demand and OPEC+ moving ahead with its planned January oil output rise of 400,000 [barrels per day], oil remains vulnerable to downside losses."

Metals:

Gold futures inched higher, extending Friday's gains, as the U.S. inflation rate climbed to a nearly 4 decade high.

Bullion prices had been stuck in range bound trading, "supported by inflation and omicron concerns as well as persistently, historically-low real rates," but prices were capped by a strong dollar and concerns the Fed may more aggressively tighten monetary policy, said Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers the GraniteShares Gold Trust.

This week's focus will be on the FOMC meeting, with investors looking for any additional guidance on the pace of monetary tightening.

Copper was little changed and will likely remain rangebound in the near term, with the FOMC meeting and data on industrial activity in China eyed for greater clarity.

The copper contract on the LME "has been seeing declining volumes in a range-trading environment amid macro and micro uncertainty," said brokerage Marex.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Inflation Surge Pushes U.S. Real Interest Rates Into More Deeply Negative Territory

This year's inflation surge has had a sometimes overlooked side effect: It means the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy is providing even more fuel to a hot economy.

Biden Aims to Win Pivotal Democrat's Support for $2 Trillion Spending Plan

WASHINGTON-President Biden this week will lobby Sen. Joe Manchin, the centrist West Virginia Democrat, in an attempt to lock in a deal on a roughly $2 trillion social-policy and climate bill that Democrats hope to finish by Christmas.

Passage hinges largely on the support of Mr. Manchin, who hasn't endorsed the legislation. He has repeatedly raised concerns about the cost of the bill and the potential effect of new government spending on inflation. Messrs. Biden and Manchin plan to talk early this week, a Senate aide said.

SEC Chairman on New Regulations on Cryptocurrencies and Climate Risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission has a lot to tackle.

Pressure is growing for companies to reduce the environmental impact of their businesses, and to be more transparent about what they're doing. But what rules should be put in place, and how should they be enforced? Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have surged in popularity-but what should be done to protect investors?

Britain Increases Scrutiny of Foreign Takeovers as U.S. Deals Surge

LONDON-Britain is putting foreign takeovers of its businesses under greater scrutiny, complicating a popular route to overseas expansion for American companies as they spend record amounts on U.K. acquisitions.

The U.K. has for decades prided itself as a global champion of open markets but is now emerging as a test case for how the pandemic has reshaped thinking on the need for domestic capabilities in key areas like computer chips and pharmaceuticals.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 0050ET