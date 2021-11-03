EMEA Morning Briefing : Investors Seen Wary Ahead -2

Mr. Gensler's comments Tuesday at a conference hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association came a day after a Treasury Department-led panel issued a report on stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to assets such as the U.S. dollar. The report asks Congress to impose a new regulatory framework around stablecoins and to limit the issuance of such digital assets to banks.

CDC Recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine in Young Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine among children ages 5 to 11 years, opening the door for immunizations to start.

The endorsement, by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday, was the last step before doctors, nurses and pharmacists could start giving the shots.

Pfizer Raises Covid-19 Vaccine Forecast as Sales More Than Double

Pfizer Inc. increased its forecast for sales of its Covid-19 vaccine this year to about $36 billion, a roughly 7% boost that comes as the U.S. prepares to distribute the shot to 28 million children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The New York-based drugmaker said its sales projection for the vaccine it developed with partner BioNTech SE takes into account expected deliveries of about 2.3 billion vaccine doses this year. The companies have grown their capabilities for manufacturing doses, and are working with other firms overseas to produce doses.

Financial System Makes Big Promises on Climate Change at COP26 Summit

Most of the world's big banks, its major investors and insurers, and its financial regulators have for the first time signed up to a coordinated pledge that will incorporate carbon emissions into their most fundamental decisions.

The lenders and investors say they will help fund a shift that will reduce carbon emissions by businesses and spur the growth of industries that can help limit climate change. Regulators are putting in place new rules to oversee the shift.

The United Nations' Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero says financial groups with assets of $130 trillion have committed to its program to cut emissions. That is enough scale to generate $100 trillion through 2050 to fund investments needed for new technologies, and enough reach to impose pathways for corporations and financial institutions to restructure themselves, the group said.

Biden Says Xi, Putin Cede Climate Influence by Missing Glasgow Summit

President Biden criticized the leaders of China and Russia for not joining other heads of state at the climate summit in Glasgow, arguing they were ceding their global influence.

"I think it's been a big mistake, quite frankly," Mr. Biden said Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit. "The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, what value add are they providing? They've lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here."

He said he felt the same way about Russia. "Literally, the tundra is burning," Mr. Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He has serious climate problems and he is mum on his willingness to do anything."

World Leaders Vow to Cut Methane Emissions

Global leaders at the Glasgow climate summit pledged Tuesday to sharply curtail methane emissions, with President Biden saying the U.S. would tighten regulations on oil and natural-gas production to reduce leaks of the potent greenhouse gas.

The effort spotlighted growing concerns about the environmental harms of methane, a byproduct of drilling, livestock and landfills that traps roughly 85 times more heat than carbon dioxide.

"One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade...is to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible," Mr. Biden said at a summit event marking progress on the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative led by the U.S. and the European Union to cut methane emissions by 30% globally by 2030.

