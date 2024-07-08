Expected Major Events for Monday
06:00/GER: May Foreign Trade
06:00/DEN: May Industrial production & new orders
07:00/CZE: May External trade
07:00/CZE: May Industry, Construction
07:00/AUT: Apr Foreign Trade
08:00/ICE: Jun External trade, preliminary figures
09:00/LUX: Jun CPI
09:00/GRE: May External Trade (provisional data)
23:01/UK: Jun UK Nations and Regions Growth Tracker
23:01/UK: Jun BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor
23:01/UK: Jun Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
