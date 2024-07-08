Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: May Foreign Trade

06:00/DEN: May Industrial production & new orders

07:00/CZE: May External trade

07:00/CZE: May Industry, Construction

07:00/AUT: Apr Foreign Trade

08:00/ICE: Jun External trade, preliminary figures

09:00/LUX: Jun CPI

09:00/GRE: May External Trade (provisional data)

23:01/UK: Jun UK Nations and Regions Growth Tracker

23:01/UK: Jun BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

23:01/UK: Jun Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

