EMEA Morning Briefing : Late U.S. Comeback to Spur European Gains

Eurozone Unemployment, PPI; Germany Labour Market Statistics; UK Manufacturing PMI; Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers; updates from Covestro, Deutsche Post, BNP Paribas, Galp Energia, Air Liquide, Holcim, Orpea, Scout24, ams-OSRAM, BP, CNH Industrial, Aker Solutions, Telenor, DSM, Investor, AngloGold Ashanti

A late rebound on Wall Street should help push European shares higher Tuesday. In Asia, stocks were mixed in light trading due to the Golden Week holidays; the dollar remained elevated; Treasury yields were steady; and oil and gold futures were little changed.

European stocks should recover most of Monday's losses after Wall Street staged a dramatic comeback to end higher

Major U.S. indexes traded lower for much of Monday's session but turned higher in the last hour. The S&P 500 fell to its lowest intraday level since May 2021 which seemed to be enough to spur on value buyers, Instinet executive director Frank Cappelleri said.

"Buying weakness...has been one of the few long strategies that has proven to be successful so far this year," he said.

The upswing for equities came ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off later Tuesday, with the central bank widely anticipated to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points at the end of the gathering on Wednesday.

"It's a market that is jittery and nervous," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "It has been fed liquidity for a long time, and this has been built into expectations for stocks," he said, a situation that is now changing as central banks tighten monetary policy.

Read: Citigroup Sales Hit European Stock Markets With 'Flash Crash'

Investors should position for inflation rather than recession, said UBS Global Wealth Management, which expects equity markets to finish the year higher than current levels.

Inflation should fall from current levels, although remaining above prepandemic levels, while growth will slow in 2022 but not tip into recession, said chief investment officer Mark Haefele.

The wealth manager favors active portfolio management, focusing on assets that should outperform in an environment of high inflation, rising rates, and elevated volatility. It advocates investing in value and building up portfolio hedges, Haefele said.

The dollar weakened slightly in Asia but the USD Index remained firmly above 103.50.

JPMorgan said value opportunities have emerged particularly in G10 FX, but the macro backdrop and policy aren't conducive for mean reversion uniformly.

Among cheap currencies, "look for more weakness from JPY and GBP. Among rich ones, EUR is a short...U.S. growth has been resilient in comparison to Euro area; with China now also experiencing a weaker trajectory, the U.S. is exceptional even if this comes only from stability. Look for further USD strength."

The 10-year Treasury yield remained below the 3% level it briefly crossed Monday, as investors brace for a hefty 50-basis point Fed rate increase this week.

The yield benchmark could retreat, however, if the Fed somehow sounds less hawkish than expected. "I think Powell will try not to distance himself too much from market expectations," said Piper Sandler's Roberto Perli. "But I think the market is already focused on a hawkish outcome, so if he simply meets expectations we might see some relief rally."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inflation-protected security-a proxy for real yields-stood at around 0.16% Monday. That was up from minus 1.11% at the end of last year but still well below the nearly 1.2% level they reached in late 2018 when the 10-year yield crossed 3%.

Oil prices edged higher in Asia after they bounced back from steep losses to end higher Monday, with the U.S. benchmark holding support near the $100-a-barrel threshold.

Shanghai's Covid-19 cases continue to decline, although energy markets are "hesitant to become optimistic given the uncertainty," said OANDA Senior Analyst, Ed Moya.

He said prices seem to have strong support at the $100 a barrel level, but doubted a massive rally given resuming U.S. production and weaker gasoline demand.

Read Barrons.com: Why Oil Hasn't Spiked as EU Weighs Ban on Russian Crude

Gold futures were flat, stabilizing after they booked their worst day in 2 months Monday, as investors price in aggressive Fed interest-rate rises.

Expectations the central bank will quicken its approach at tackling inflation could put further pressure on the precious metal, said DailyFX strategist James Stanley, with the resultant stronger dollar bearish for gold.

Even though nickel-price volatility has eased in recent weeks, the disconnect between Chinese and London nickel prices remains wide, said Macquarie analysts.

Chinese prices of nickel pig iron and nickel sulphate are trading at "major and unprecedented discounts" to the benchmark London Metal Exchange contract. The analysts said Chinese prices have been depressed by a jump in supply from Indonesia.

"The expected nickel surplus in 2022 is likely to be entirely in class 2 material, with the size of the deficit in class 1 [battery grade material] reduced [but] not entirely eliminated."

The economic recovery from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has driven an unprecedented demand for fossil fuels, but this has not come at the expense of investment in green energy, said Macquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake at the Macquarie Australia Conference.

Wikramanayake said high energy prices were pushing business and consumers to bring forward investment into energy efficient areas like electrification.

"The weight of available capital means there is still scope for significant investment opportunities this year despite the specter of rising interest rates."

She said Macquarie was working with resources clients about how to meet the burgeoning demand for essential inputs for electrification, like copper, lithium, nickel and rare earths.

Manufacturers Could Soon Face Demand Woes on Top of Supply-Chain Snarls

Supply-chain problems are a bear, but they are better than the alternative of waning demand. The worry for some manufacturers has to be that the latter might become a live concern in the months ahead.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said that its index of manufacturing activity slipped to 55.4 in April from March's 57.1. That is still solidly above 50-the dividing line between growth and contraction-but marked the lowest level since July 2020. Moreover, the index got a boost in April from a slowdown in supplier deliveries, which is usually a positive sign for manufacturing, but in the context of ongoing supply-chain issues counts a negative. It was at an elevated 67.2 versus 65.4 in March.

Citigroup Sales Hit European Stock Markets With 'Flash Crash'

Several European stock markets suffered a "flash crash" on Monday morning following sell orders by Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Trading was halted momentarily in several markets after major stock indexes plunged for a few minutes just before 10 a.m. Central European time. Stocks in the Nordic region were hit the hardest, though other European stocks also tumbled briefly on a day when share prices around the globe declined.

MGM Resorts Offers $607 Million for Swedish Online Gambling Company

MGM Resorts International is seeking to expand its online business internationally, saying it has made an offer to acquire a European mobile gambling operator for $607 million.

LeoVegas AB, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, offers online casino and sports-betting products in several countries in Europe. The deal, if approved, would expand the Las Vegas-based casino operator's online reach. In the U.S., MGM operates the BetMGM online betting brand in a joint venture with British gambling company Entain PLC.

EU Accuses Apple of Abusing Mobile-Payment Market Power

European Union antitrust authorities on Monday charged Apple Inc. with abusing its dominant position by restricting access to the technology underpinning contactless payments on its mobile devices, adding to the bloc's efforts to clamp down on alleged anticompetitive behavior by some of the world's biggest tech companies.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it took issue with Apple's decision to prevent mobile-wallet app developers from accessing the needed hardware and software on its devices and instead favoring its own offering, Apple Pay.

