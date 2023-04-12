MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.K. RICS residential market survey, U.S. President Joe Biden meets U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast; trading updates from LVMH, BMW, Givaudan, Vinci, Publicis Groupe, B&M European Value Retail, SAS

Opening Call:

European shares are expected to open mixed Wednesday on cautious sentiment before the release of U.S. CPI data. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; the dollar edged lower; Treasury yields were mixed; oil was unchanged and gold futures gained.

Equities:

European stock futures point to mixed open on Wednesday as investors cautiously await the U.S. inflation data for March that could help determine the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate move.

After last week's strong labor-market data, traders are increasingly wagering that the Fed is likely to raise rates by a further quarter of a percentage point, according to CME Group.

"We're in a nothing market until either the fed blinks or the market blinks," said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive of Tuttle Capital Management.

Potential fault lines have surfaced over whether the Fed should proceed with interest rate increases next month as it studies the fallout from banking-sector stresses triggered by the collapse of two midsize banks last month.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank should proceed cautiously with any additional rate rises as it assesses after-effects of the bank failures during a speech Tuesday.

"At moments like this of financial stress, the right monetary approach calls for prudence and patience," he said in a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Separately, New York Fed President John Williams said officials were watching credit and banking conditions very closely, but he said there weren't signs yet that business or consumer spending were strongly influenced by changing lending standards.

Another key consideration will be whether Fed officials "really see signs of this underlying inflation coming down," Mr. Williams told Yahoo Finance.

Principal Asset Management expects the decline in inflation in 2023 will likely be "incomplete with inflation remaining above central bank targets," complicating its policy decisions.

"Central banks have made less progress towards disinflation than they had hoped. Inflation is likely to remain sticky and will still sit above central bank targets at year-end," it said.

Investor attention could also turn back toward banking upheaval later this week when JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kick off earnings season.

Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said money managers will focus on what lenders say about credit conditions and deposits in the wake of outflows from some regional banks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said it was important not to overdo the negativism in the outlook for the global economy.

Yellen said the global financial system has "generally proven quite resilient," the U.S. is doing "exceptionally well," while Europe is doing better than was feared six months ago.

"I am not anticipating a downturn in the economy, although that remains a risk," Yellen said.

Forex:

The U.S. dollar fell slightly in Asia ahead of the U.S. CPI data.

Any higher-than-expected inflation reading could pave the way for another 25bp rate increase by the Fed, with the hawkish recalibration in rate expectations likely to lead to a stronger USD, IG said.

Corpay's Karl Schamotta said that although a downturn looked quite likely, a sufficiently rapid and catastrophic rise in unemployment seemed much less plausible--but the impact on rate differentials had helped weaken the dollar in currency markets.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mixed in Asia as traders await the March consumer-price index report on Wednesday.

The report is likely to affect the Federal Reserve's thinking ahead of its next monetary policy decision in just three weeks. Wednesday also brings the release of the minutes of the Fed's March rate setting meeting.

March's 12-month core CPI is expected to accelerate slightly to 5.6% from 5.5%, with the monthly reading down to 0.4% from 0.5%, according to economists polled by WSJ.

"We expect central banks, excluding the BOJ [Bank of Japan], to moderately raise rates in the second quarter until financial accidents accelerate, pause in the third quarter while noting that second-round inflation effects remain substantial, but then start cutting in the fourth quarter and first quarter" as economic growth and commodity prices falter, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

Markets are pricing in a 72.4% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points to between 5% and 5.25% on May 3, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The central bank is then mostly expected to take its fed-funds rate target back down to between 4.5% and 4.75% by November.

Energy:

Oil futures were barely changed early Wednesday with prices pressured by worries over the outlook for energy demand, but also finding support from expectations for tighter global supplies.

The oil market is "now stuck between two competing narratives," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN.

"On the bullish side, you have hopes of OPEC+ cuts and a Chinese economic rebound in the second half of the year pulling oil prices higher," he said.

"On the bearish side, you have a growing expectation that the U.S. will move into recession later this year, pulling down growth hopes for developing economies as well."

Wednesday's U.S. inflation data will be important for oil markets, Vincent said.

"If inflation remains sticky, this will compel the Federal Reserve to maintain higher rates for longer, ultimately raising the odds of a broad recession in the coming months."

Metals:

Gold prices gained in Asia as a softer U.S. dollar provided support to the yellow metal.

A weaker USD and returning investment flows have been supporting gold prices, ANZ Research analysts said.

The CPI data due Wednesday along with U.S. retail sales due out later this week will likely be important for a further upside move in the precious metal, the analysts added.

"Since inflation data is the key anchor for determining the future direction of prices, it is probable that gold prices will continue to be volatile," Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets said.

"We feel that the moment to purchase a hedge against this risk" -- such as haven gold, "is right now because, if the inflation statistic continues to demonstrate stoutness, it has the potential to disrupt the recovery in the stock market," he said.

Recent price action "re-confirms that the $2,000 psychological level remains a pivotal point for bulls and bears," Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM said.

--

Copper prices rose slightly in Asia, extending recent gains.

The uptrend is likely supported by falling inventory levels of the metal both overseas and in China, which could mean buying interest from downstream copper-consuming industries, China Futures analysts said.

But analysts including those at Maike Futures warn of still-elevated levels of uncertainty over the Fed's tightening cycle and the pace of China's macroeconomic recovery, both of which influence copper prices and the demand outlook.

--

The iron-ore market was "likely to trade nervously" until it becomes clearer how Tropical Cyclone Ilsa may impact production and exports from Australia's Pilbara region, the world's top source of the steelmaking ingredient, UBS said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said Ilsa was intensifying and was expected to become a severe cyclone Wednesday, before making landfall between Port Hedland and Broome late Thursday or early Friday.

Port Hedland is the world's biggest iron-ore export hub. The port authority there has ordered vessels be cleared.

"Potential impacts will depend on 1) how long Port Hedland is closed, impacting shipments, 2) potential wind damage to port and other infrastructure (usually closer to the coast), 3) flooding/washout damage to stockyards, rail and mine infrastructure, and 4) damage to communities and limitations on staff access," UBS said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Fed Official: 'We Need to Be Cautious' on Raising Rates After Bank Failures

Potential fault lines surfaced on Tuesday over whether the Federal Reserve should proceed with interest rate increases next month as it studies the fallout from banking-sector stresses triggered by the collapse of two midsize banks last month.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank should proceed cautiously with any additional rate rises as it assesses after-effects of the bank failures during a speech Tuesday. "At moments like this of financial stress, the right monetary approach calls for prudence and patience," he said in a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago.

Yellen says it is important not to overdo the negativism about the global economic outlook

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said it was important not to overdo the negativism in the outlook for the global economy.

"I think that we should be more positive," Yellen said, during a press conference ahead of meetings with finance ministers and central bank governors at semi-annual IMF-World Bank meetings.

Global oil production growth will soon 'shift' away from OPEC, says EIA

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised its U.S. and global oil-price forecasts for this year and next, following a plan by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to reduce production even further this year.

The government agency, however, also pointed out that growth in the production of liquid fuels, which include oil and products of petroleum refining, is poised to "shift" away from OPEC-member countries.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 0014ET