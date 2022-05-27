Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Mixed Start Seen for -2-

05/27/2022 | 12:31am EDT
American Shoppers Boost Retailers With Spending on Work Clothes, Discount Staples

American shoppers boosted spending at department stores and discount chains, showing resilience amid inflationary pressures that have weighed on consumers and dented results at many big retail chains.

Macy's Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc. reported strong sales increases in their most recent quarters. Those results came as shoppers spent more on clothing for work and special occasions, while turning to discount chains for necessities to offset rising costs for food and fuel. Another budget chain, Dollar General Corp., posted flat sales but raised its outlook for the full year, saying cash-strapped shoppers are gravitating to its stores more frequently.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/SWE: Apr Retail sales

07:00/SVK: Apr PPI

07:00/SPN: Apr Retail Sales

08:00/AUT: May Austria Manufacturing PMI

08:00/ITA: Apr Foreign Trade non-EU

08:00/EU: Apr Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:30/UK: Apr Capital issuance

09:00/CRO: 1Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/CRO: Apr Retail trade

09:00/CRO: 1Q GDP

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 0030ET

HOT NEWS