EU retail trade; UK monthly car registration figures, construction PMI; trading updates from Nexi, VEON, Norwegian Air

European shares appear set for a mixed start at the beginning of the week. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mostly higher; the dollar and gold steadied; while Treasury yields and oil futures fell.

European stock futures point to a mixed open at Monday's open, as traders look ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony and U.S. jobs data later this week.

Stocks gained Friday after data on the U.S. services sector showed its strongest activity since the summer.

Friday's gains capped off a week of moderate peaks and troughs as investors weighed strong global economic data against higher inflation expectations. The resilience of the world economy likely means that central banks will keep raising interest rates to tame consumer prices, investors and analysts said.

"Investors are getting comfortable that higher rates aren't going to crush the economy," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. That should continue unless investors start to forecast that the Fed will boost its federal-funds lending rate above the 5.25% to 5.5% range, he said.

Chinese equities were weighed in Asian trading despite modest gains elsewhere in the region, after Beijing unveiled its lowest growth target in more than a quarter-century of around 5% on Sunday.

Read: Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions to decide rally's fate

The dollar was little changed in Asia.

While economic data continues to surprise to the upside in the U.S., Europe and China, ratcheting up interest-rate expectations, rate differentials haven't moved much and risk sentiment has weathered this year's yield surge better than last year, said Capital Economics.

Currency markets are waiting for a decisive catalyst in favor of one side or the other, and Capital Economics is looking ahead to February payrolls, noting January's blockbuster report sparked the beginning of rate-expectation reassessments. "A return to a more measured pace of jobs growth ... would probably take some steam out of the dollar's rebound."

China's modest growth targets for 2023 set at the weekend meetings may spur some cautiousness and further policy announcements remain to be seen, said Saxo Markets.

Also, central bank meetings from Australia, Canada and Japan are likely to create short-term forex volatility, Saxo added.

Treasury yields edged lower early Monday in Asia.

Buyers jumped back into the Treasury market on Friday, just a day after inflation fears drove investors to push the 10- and 30-year yields above 4%. A gauge of U.S. business conditions at service sector companiesheld steady at a robust 55.1 in February. The report showed the U.S. economy is still in expansion mode despite higher borrowing costs.

"Since the March FOMC meeting is later than usual this year (March 22), participants will have an opportunity to see not only next week's February jobs report but also the CPI and retail sales report the following week before submitting their forecasts for the Summary of Economic Projections," said Michael Gapen, U.S. economist, and others at BofA Securities.

"If the data show that the re-acceleration at the start of the year was short-lived, the Fed's narrative would become much easier," they said in a note. "It can stick to a 25bp hiking pace and push back against the need for 50bp hikes on account of risk management. Now more than ever, a little bad news would be good news for the Fed."

Read: Inflation data pushed the 10-year Treasury yield above 4%. How much higher can interest rates go?

Crude oil declined in Asia. Traders are likely to focus on the restart of China's data releases after the "two sessions" political meetings, said SPI Asset Management.

"The next hurdle for the market to navigate will be China's critical monthly activity indicators, such as industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and trade data, which have not yet shown a robust recovery."

Gold prices steadied early Monday. Focus is likely to be on further commentary from the Fed and labor data due later in the week.

"The $1,780-$1,800 support below remains crucial and should it break over the next couple of weeks, it may well signal a much more hawkish shift in US monetary policy," said Oanda.

Copper prices declined amid concerns over China demand, driven by the country unveiling a growth target of 5% for 2023, its lowest in more than a quarter-century.

While this target isn't a surprise, it could feel disappointing to market participants, Citi Research said. The growth target toward the lower end of expectations implies that policy makers aren't willing to overstimulate the economy, Citi added.

Dalian iron-ore futures fell in China, snapping four sessions of increases after China announced a more modest-than-expected economic growth target, damping investors' hope for large stimulus to boost the economy.

The steelmaking material is also under pressure after China's state planner said Friday that price growth is at "unreasonable" levels, Baocheng Futures said.

However, the supply-and-demand pattern for iron ore hasn't changed much, and the production of steel mills remain robust, Baocheng said, which could help support prices.

Biden Budget to Draw Battle Lines With GOP on Taxes, Spending Ahead of 2024 Campaign

WASHINGTON-President Biden this week will release his annual budget blueprint, a document that is unlikely to gain momentum in Congress but will shed light on his priorities ahead of an expected re-election campaign and set the stage for contentious negotiations with Republicans over government spending.

Mr. Biden, in his February State of the Union address, said his fiscal year 2024 budget will map out a plan to lower the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years and extend the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund by at least two decades. He pledged to achieve those goals without cutting Social Security or Medicare benefits or raising taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year.

China Sets Conservative Growth Target as Challenges Loom

HONG KONG-China unveiled its lowest growth target in more than a quarter-century as Beijing faces challenges in the domestic and global economy following its emergence from three years of strict Covid-19 measures.

China's target of around 5% growth this year in gross domestic product, announced on Sunday by Premier Li Keqiang at the start of the country's annual legislative session, suggests that officials are less concerned about raw economic expansion as they turn their attention to other priorities.

EVs Boost Chip Demand Despite Semiconductor Makers' Woes

Chip sales that have declined across many customer segments are still enjoying one area of rising demand: cars.

Growing sales of electric vehicles-which tend to use more semiconductors than their gas-powered counterparts-coupled with greater automation of all vehicles, have kept producers of chips for cars busy. The long-term outlook for the market appears robust, Tesla Inc. suggested this past week, as Chief Executive Elon Musk detailed plans for his car company to scale up to 20 million vehicles a year by 2030, from around 1.3 million in 2022.

What Will Be Harder for the Fed? Taming Inflation or Its Office Renovation Expenses?

WASHINGTON-Anyone with a recent home renovation project that suffered from rising costs, shortages and delays now has distinguished company: The Federal Reserve, the U.S. institution charged with controlling inflation, is also struggling to hold down expenses on its stately digs.

The central bank is in the middle of a long-running project to overhaul three adjacent office buildings overlooking the National Mall into a state-of-the-art campus. The price tag for the endeavor has swelled to nearly $2.5 billion, up from an estimate of $1.9 billion in 2019-an increase of about 34%.

Why Some Investors Are Still Waiting for Discounts on Corporate Bonds

Corporate-debt yields are near decade-plus highs and the economy is humming. Some investors still think bonds from America's blue-chip companies are a bad bet.

Their caution stems from the relatively scant premium offered by corporate bonds relative to ultrasafe U.S. government debt, which is also paying some of its most generous yields of the past 15 years. The 5.7% yield on investment-grade corporate bonds-among the highest since 2009 in Intercontinental Exchange index data-looks less appealing next to yields above 5% on some Treasury debt, several investors said.

Cuts at Amazon, Other Tech Companies Don't Spell Recession Yet

Amazon.com Inc.'s halt to construction of a new headquarters, on top of a parade of high-profile tech layoffs, looks ominous for the economy. But the damage will need to spread much further to signal full-blown recession.

When the U.S. has entered recession in the past, weakness has often started in one sector and then spread like brushfire, pulling down a widening array of industries and the people who work in them.

U.S. Prepares New Rules on Investment in China

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is preparing a new program that could prohibit U.S. investment in certain sectors in China, a new step to guard U.S. technology advantages during a growing competition between the world's two largest economies.

In reports provided to lawmakers Friday on Capitol Hill, the Treasury and Commerce departments said they were considering a new regulatory system to address U.S. investment in advanced technologies abroad that could pose national security risks, according to copies of the reports viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Balenciaga Displays Restraint in First Fashion Show Since Child Ad Backlash

