PARIS-Balenciaga's creative designer Demna mounted a toned-down fashion show on Sunday in a bid to turn the page on consumer outrage that engulfed the brand over its portrayal of children in its ads.

Company executives had touted the show, Demna's first since the controversy erupted, as an important moment to reset the brand's image. Those gathered for the show under the pyramid of the Louvre in Paris saw a different side to the Georgian-born German national.

Iran Promises to Increase Cooperation With IAEA Over Nuclear Work

Iran made fresh promises to increase its cooperation with the United Nations atomic agency on Saturday, but International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi returned from Tehran with no breakthrough over a series of Western concerns about Iran's nuclear activities.

In a press conference on his return, Mr. Grossi said Iran had promised to allow the agency to reinstall cameras and other monitoring equipment at several important nuclear-related facilities. Iran removed the equipment last summer.

The World Economy Is Doing Well-This Is Bad News for Central Bankers

The global economy is showing vigor, with business surveys this week pointing to a widespread revival in growth despite rising borrowing costs and elevated energy and food prices, a sign that central banks may need longer than anticipated to bring inflation under control.

Data from the U.S., China and Europe have shown surprising vitality in these regions' economies since the start of 2023, confounding predictions from the World Bank and other economists that the global economy was set for one of its weakest years in recent decades.

Amazon HQ2 Delay Isn't a Concern, Northern Virginia Officials Say

Officials in Northern Virginia largely played down Amazon.com Inc.'s decision to pause plans for a second phase of its corporate campus in Arlington, Va., describing it as an understandable speed bump on a project already benefiting the local economy.

"It really doesn't concern me. In fact, I'm quite understanding," said Christian Dorsey, chair of the Arlington County Board, in a call with reporters. "I think that we are still going to see all of the benefits that we envisioned...It's just going to take a little longer to realize."

Apple Approves ChatGPT-Powered App After Assurance of Content Moderation

Apple Inc. has approved an email-app update after initially scrutinizing whether a feature in the software that uses language tools powered by artificial intelligence could generate inappropriate content for children.

The app, BlueMail, was approved following assurances from its developer that it features content moderation, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of the app-maker, Blix Inc.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/ROM: Jan Retail trade

07:00/SWE: 4Q Balance of Payments

07:30/SWI: Feb CPI

07:30/HUN: Jan Retail Sales

08:00/SVK: Jan Internal trade, incl Wholesale & Retail

08:00/CZE: 4Q Wages

09:00/UK: Feb UK monthly car registrations figures

09:30/UK: Feb S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

10:00/EU: Jan Retail trade

10:00/CRO: Jan Industrial Production Volume Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

