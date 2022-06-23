EMEA Morning Briefing : Mood Still Grim as Powell -2

Russia Hits Grain Terminals in Latest Attack on Ukraine's Food Infrastructure

Rolls-Royce Offers $2,500 Payment to Workers as Inflation Bites

LONDON-Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is offering U.K. staff a one-time payment of GBP2,000, equivalent to about $2,450, hoping the bonus will help ease pressure from union officials and employees over rising inflation while keeping a lid on the jet-engine maker's costs ahead of an uncertain economic future.

The move is one of many approaches companies are taking to address soaring inflation that has unions and workers in many parts of the world demanding higher pay. For months, private companies have been boosting salaries and wages and offering signing or retention bonuses, amid exploding post-lockdown demand and super-tight labor markets. More recently, surging prices for items from food to fuel have weighed on workers' buying power, pressuring employers to boost pay to make up the shortfall.

Farmers Stick With Bayer's Roundup, Undeterred by Supreme Court Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court this week denied an effort by Bayer AG to stem thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer among landscapers and residential gardeners. On Alan Meadows's Tennessee farm, it was business as usual.

As the top U.S. court declined Tuesday to hear Bayer's appeal of a 2018 jury verdict linking the company's herbicide to non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a California plaintiff, Mr. Meadows said he was spraying the chemical on his own 4,000-acre farm, which he said he has done since the 1990s.

U.K. Regulator Fines JLT Specialty $9.7 Million for Bribery

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that it fined insurance broker JLT Specialty Ltd. about GBP7.9 million, equivalent to about $9.7 million, for alleged financial crimes including bribery.

U.K.-based JLT Specialty is now part of New York-based professional-services firm Marsh & McLennan Cos., which acquired its parent company, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC, in 2019.

U.S. Gains in Push for Exception to EU Sanctions on Russian Oil

A U.S. push to pare back one of the European Union's sanctions on Russian oil has tentatively started to gain traction within the 27-member bloc, with officials weighing whether to allow insurers to cover shipments of Russian oil if the price the oil will sell for falls under a cap.

After weeks of infighting, the EU in early June approved a ban on insuring shipments of Russian oil alongside a ban on imports of Russian oil that is set to go into effect this later year. Because many shipments of Russian oil are insured in the EU and U.K., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly said she is concerned that the EU's plans could take Russian oil off the global market and further drive up prices.

France's Emmanuel Macron Calls for Compromise After Losing Majority in Parliament

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he was ready to work with other parties to form a new coalition, after losing his majority in the French Parliament in elections this week.

The French leader said he was open to building an alliance with other political parties to form a new parliamentary majority. His party could also strike agreements with other political parties on individual bills.

Polio Virus Found in London Sewage Puts U.K. on High Alert

Polio has been detected in London's wastewater system, U.K. health authorities said, putting clinics on high alert for an infectious disease that hasn't been recorded in Britain for nearly four decades.

The U.K. Health Security Agency raised the alarm on Wednesday after it found several closely related polioviruses in sewage samples taken from a treatment facility in east London between February and May. That pattern of detection suggests that a form of the virus has been spreading locally, the agency said.

European Parliament Backs Broader Carbon Border Tax

The European Parliament approved legislation to tax imports based on the greenhouse gases emitted to make them, a plan that is sending shudders through the global trading system.

The legislation backed by the parliament on Wednesday broadens a previous proposal for the tariff to include some chemical makers. It also sets a faster timeline for implementation than the earlier proposal, which was drafted by the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

06:00/UK: May Public sector finances

06:00/NOR: Apr Labour force survey SA, incl unemployment

06:00/EU: May New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:00/SWE: May PPI

06:45/FRA: Jun Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

07:00/HUN: May Employment & unemployment

07:15/FRA: Jun France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Jun Germany Flash PMI

08:00/NOR: Norges Bank monetary policy decision and presentation of Monetary Policy Report

08:00/EU: Jun Eurozone Flash PMI

08:00/ICE: May Labour Force Survey

08:30/UK: Jun Flash UK PMI

10:00/UK: Jun CBI Distributive Trades Survey

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

12:00/POL: May Broad money M3

14:00/DEN: May Central Government Finance & Debt

23:01/UK: Jun UK Consumer Confidence Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

