05:30/GER: Sep North Rhine Westphalia CPI

06:00/DEN: Aug Retail Sales Index

06:00/NOR: Aug Retail Sales

06:30/HUN: Aug PPI

06:45/FRA: Aug Housing starts

07:00/SVK: Sep Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: Sep Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SPN: Sep Flash Estimate CPI

07:00/SPN: Aug Retail Sales

08:00/ITA: Sep Consumer Confidence Survey

08:00/ITA: Sep Business Confidence Survey

08:00/ICE: Sep CPI

08:00/GER: Sep Brandenburg CPI

08:00/GER: Sep Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: Sep Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: Sep Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes

09:00/MLT: Aug PPI

09:00/CYP: Jul Industrial Production Index

09:00/EU: Sep Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/ITA: Aug PPI

09:00/GER: Sep Saxony CPI

09:30/BEL: Sep CPI

12:00/GER: Sep Provisional CPI

