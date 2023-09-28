05:30/GER: Sep North Rhine Westphalia CPI
06:00/DEN: Aug Retail Sales Index
06:00/NOR: Aug Retail Sales
06:30/HUN: Aug PPI
06:45/FRA: Aug Housing starts
07:00/SVK: Sep Business tendency survey
07:00/SVK: Sep Economic sentiment indicator
07:00/SPN: Sep Flash Estimate CPI
07:00/SPN: Aug Retail Sales
08:00/ITA: Sep Consumer Confidence Survey
08:00/ITA: Sep Business Confidence Survey
08:00/ICE: Sep CPI
08:00/GER: Sep Brandenburg CPI
08:00/GER: Sep Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: Sep Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: Sep Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes
09:00/MLT: Aug PPI
09:00/CYP: Jul Industrial Production Index
09:00/EU: Sep Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/ITA: Aug PPI
09:00/GER: Sep Saxony CPI
09:30/BEL: Sep CPI
12:00/GER: Sep Provisional CPI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-28-23 0033ET