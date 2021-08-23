EMEA Morning Briefing : Positive Start in Prospect -2

Earlier this month, Kaplan said the Fed should announce its intention to taper the bond purchases in September and start the slow down in October. In late April he was the first top Fed official to call for a taper to begin.

Steelmakers Grapple With How to Cut Carbon Emissions

A recent shipment of 24 metric tons of Swedish steel could mark the beginning of what the steel industry hopes is a new era: the cleanup of one of the world's dirtiest industries.

Big steelmakers in Europe and the U.S., like ArcelorMittal SA and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., are intensifying efforts to curb carbon emissions, hoping to woo customers and fend off growing pressure from investors and governments. On Thursday, Sweden's SSAB AB shipped what it said was the world's first commercial shipment of steel made without fossil fuels to truck maker Volvo AB.

Why the U.K.'s Rapid Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign Has Moved Slowly With Teenagers

LONDON-The U.K.'s Covid-19 vaccination campaign has been one of the fastest in the world. But when it comes to teenagers, it is going slowly.

The U.K.'s decision to extend vaccination to all older teenagers only this month leaves it trailing the U.S. and many other Western countries in giving shots to younger age groups.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Expected to Get Full FDA Approval Next Week

The Food and Drug Administration is expected next week to grant full approval of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE, according to people familiar with the planning, an action that could spur more vaccination requirements by employers and encourage more people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The two-dose shot was first cleared in December by the agency on an emergency use basis for people 16 years and older. The emergency designation allows for products to be distributed during public-health crises based on the best available evidence.

Expected Major Events for Monday

04:30/NED: Aug Consumer confidence survey

06:00/DEN: Aug Consumer expectations

06:00/NOR: 2Q Labour Cost Index - preliminary figures

07:15/FRA: Aug France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Aug Germany Flash PMI

08:00/EU: Aug Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Aug Flash UK PMI

09:00/MLT: Jul RPI

10:00/UK: Aug CBI Industrial Trends Survey

12:00/POL: Jul Broad money M3

14:00/EU: Aug FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator

14:00/DEN: Jul Central Government Finance & Debt

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

