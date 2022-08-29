EMEA Morning Briefing: Powell Warning of More Fed -2

As Moscow reduces natural-gas exports to Europe in its face-off with the West over Ukraine, European governments have made contingency plans to encourage conservation and ration gas among energy-intensive industries should supplies run short. Glass production has become a key vulnerability. It requires melting sand, soda ash and limestone, and in Europe the energy to create the needed temperatures has largely come from Russian gas.

Ukraine Grain Exports Surpass One Million Tons Under U.N. Deal

KYIV, Ukraine-Exports of grain from Ukraine's southern ports have surpassed one million metric tons under a United Nations-brokered deal with Russia that has held up for nearly one month even as hostilities rage elsewhere in the country.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. signed the grain agreement in July following months of diplomacy aimed at enabling the passage of ships through the Black Sea to alleviate a global hunger crisis.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/SWE: Jul Foreign trade

06:00/SWE: Jul Retail sales

06:00/SWE: 2Q GDP

07:00/TUR: Jul Foreign Trade

08:00/AUT: Aug Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/MLT: Jul Registered Unemployed

09:00/MLT: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: Jul Retail Sales Index

10:00/FRA: 2Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

