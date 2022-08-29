Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EMEA Morning Briefing: Powell Warning of More Fed -2-

08/29/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As Moscow reduces natural-gas exports to Europe in its face-off with the West over Ukraine, European governments have made contingency plans to encourage conservation and ration gas among energy-intensive industries should supplies run short. Glass production has become a key vulnerability. It requires melting sand, soda ash and limestone, and in Europe the energy to create the needed temperatures has largely come from Russian gas.


Ukraine Grain Exports Surpass One Million Tons Under U.N. Deal

KYIV, Ukraine-Exports of grain from Ukraine's southern ports have surpassed one million metric tons under a United Nations-brokered deal with Russia that has held up for nearly one month even as hostilities rage elsewhere in the country.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. signed the grain agreement in July following months of diplomacy aimed at enabling the passage of ships through the Black Sea to alleviate a global hunger crisis.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/SWE: Jul Foreign trade

06:00/SWE: Jul Retail sales

06:00/SWE: 2Q GDP

07:00/TUR: Jul Foreign Trade

08:00/AUT: Aug Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/MLT: Jul Registered Unemployed

09:00/MLT: 2Q GDP

10:00/IRL: Jul Retail Sales Index

10:00/FRA: 2Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 0016ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.68429 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.1654 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7643 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 0.99188 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012493 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.61051 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.46% 444.6578 Real-time Quote.148.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.69% 59.875 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.11% 18.1519 Delayed Quote.36.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aThailand, Vietnam to cooperate in raising price of rice in global market - Thai official
RE
06:18aChina's August factory activity likely shrank amid COVID flare-ups, property crisis - Reuters poll
RE
06:12aIndonesia to shift $1.6 billion fuel subsidy budget to welfare programmes
RE
06:05aEQUINOR : With yara volumes, northern lights ccs phase 1 will rea…
RE
06:05aEU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings
RE
06:04aCanada sees west coast LNG revival as world scrambles for gas
RE
06:04aNASA's next-generation megarocket set for debut test launch to moon
RE
06:03aIndia bond yields rise, U.S. Fed sparks fears of aggressive rate hikes
RE
06:02aYARA : When the final contractual details are firmed up, this wil…
RE
06:02aYARA : Agreed on the main commercial terms to transport co2 capt…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equinor : Important step to decarbonise Europe
2Quantafuel ASA | Saipem and Quantafuel join forces to cooperate in the ..
3TGS Announces Swanson 3D Multi-client Program Onshore Canada
4Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend for Q2 2022
5HIROSHIMA GAS : CSR Report 2022

HOT NEWS