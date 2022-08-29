EMEA Morning Briefing : Powell Warning of More Fed Pain to Extend Europe's Retreat

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

OECD Quarterly National Accounts; UK Summer Bank Holiday, financial markets closed; no major corporate updates expected

Opening Call:

European shares face more hefty losses as Jerome Powell's hawkish speech continues to jolt market sentiment. In Asia, stocks suffered a broad retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields climbed. Commodities were mixed, with oil futures firmer but gold adding to Friday's losses.

Equities:

European stocks are likely to tumble again on Monday, following Wall Street's rout, and as U.S. futures retreated again overnight.

This followed hawkish comments from Jerome Powell on Friday that the fight against stubborn U.S. inflation would continue, and be painful.

Powell's speech was well noted in just how brief it was and designed to remove any doubt that this FOMC committee will be remembered as being tough in its battle against inflation, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone said.

"We spill into the new week with a downside bias," Weston added.

Read: Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles

Forex:

The dollar added to Friday's gains in early Asia trading.

"Powell's speech at Jackson Hole reinforced the FOMC's recent pushback against an early 'pivot,'" Capital Economics said.

The latest rhetoric from Powell and other FOMC members lines up with CapEcon's view that the Fed is likely to keep policy restrictive for longer than investors currently anticipate, and that tighter financial conditions will continue to underpin the dollar.

CapEcon also expects the global economic outlook will continue to worsen. "We expect the dollar to grind higher amid tightening financial conditions and slowing global growth."

Pictet Wealth Management said the main aim of Powell's speech was perhaps to give a message to money-market traders who are pricing some rate cuts in 2023 that this won't happen.

"At a minimum, there will be no 'premature' policy loosening in a slowdown, or a mild recession, which is also our scenario as we do not expect any rate cut in 2023," Pictet said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields continued to rise after Powell drove home the message that the Fed won't soften its fight against inflation for a while.

The inverted curve steepened on Friday, signaling that investors are braced for near-term interest rate increases, possibly resulting in economic recession. Analysts expect the Fed to increase its projection for the neutral rate and keep relying on data to drive policy.

Bond investors' attention now turns to August's employment report, set for release on Friday. An update on inflation is coming Sept. 13 in the form of August's CPI.

Along the way, the pace of the central bank's rate increases-the fastest Fed tightening effort in decades-could fuel more choppy trading.

"Moving in 75-basis-point increments, the potential distribution for where rates could be at any given point in time opens up pretty dramatically," Vanguard said.

Energy:

Oil futures posted gains of more than 1% in Asia, as speculation surrounding a possible production cut by OPEC+ helped provide some support for the sector.

That helped to offset pressure from a potential Iran deal and Fed rate hikes.

OANDA said investors will likely keep a close eye on the growing political pressure in Europe, with expectations the Czech Republic will call for an extraordinary meeting of ministers to combat rising energy prices.

"The pressure is on for decisive action and that could lead to emergency measures that might cap the move higher with energy prices."

Read: Violent Clashes in Libya Reignite Fears of Civil War

Metals:

Gold futures extended losses as investors continued to digest Powell's comments.

Near-term investor appetite for the precious metal may be pressured, as Powell's hawkish speech on Friday has helped push the dollar higher.

---

Copper prices were flat after last week's gains on China's announcement on infrastructure stimulus.

Power shortages in Sichuan have highlighted the need for better connectivity within the national grid amid a drought that has hindered hydro generation, ANZ said.

"This will see stronger demand for metals such as copper and aluminum despite the property-sector headwinds that are weighing on their use in construction."

---

Chinese iron-ore futures were weaker on expectations of softer demand.

Steel mills' profit margins have come under pressure from rising raw-material prices, so they are less incentivized to increase production, Donghai Futures said. Lower steelmaking profitability will dent iron-ore restocking demand, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

At Jackson Hole, World's Central Bankers Gauge Economic Risks in Covid's Wake

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.-The world's central bankers returned to Grand Teton National Park after a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus with angst over inflation that has been at the highest levels since the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City began hosting its annual summer symposium there in 1982.

Policy makers and economists signaled growing unease with the trade-offs they could soon confront, particularly if the forces that helped central banks bring down inflation and keep it low over the past three decades are unraveling.

A Different Take on the U.S. Economy: Maybe It Isn't Really Shrinking

When the Commerce Department reported last month that U.S. economic output contracted for two consecutive quarters during the first half of the year, it raised fears the U.S. might be in recession, defined in a popular rule of thumb as two negative quarters of growth. New data sends a different message: rather than in recession, the economy might be in something closer to a stall.

Economic output can be measured two different ways: gross domestic product, or gross domestic income. For every dollar an individual spends to buy some good or service-a restaurant meal, a car, a doctor's visit-another individual earns a dollar of income to make and deliver that good or service. GDP captures the spending side of these transactions, GDI the income side.

Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles

Investors are stepping up bets on a market downturn, a sign of waning sentiment that analysts say could presage a return to the volatile trading of the first half of 2022.

Net short positions against S&P 500 futures have grown in the past couple months, reaching levels not seen in two years. That means traders are increasing their bets that the index will fall, or at least hedging against that risk. Meanwhile, short interest has picked up in the fund tracking popular technology shares, whose recent declines have signaled that a strong summer rally is stalling out.

Stocks' Pivot Spurs Investors to Shore Up Defenses

Stocks' sharp decline Friday reopens a question that investors had largely put on hold during a two-month summer rally: how to minimize pain through what stands to be another bruising period in markets.

Remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ended talk of a hoped-for Fed pivot, in which bullish investors bet that falling inflation and a faltering economy would lead the central bank next year to cut interest rates.

China's Industrial Profit Falls on Covid-19 Measures, Bad Weather

China's industrial profit dropped in the first seven months of the year, reversing a year-on-year increase in the first half of the year, as sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and bad weather weighed on the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial profit dropped 1.1% from a year earlier in the January-to-July period, offsetting a 1% increase reported in the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

Violent Clashes in Libya Reignite Fears of Civil War

Clashes in Libya's capital killed more than two dozen people over the weekend, the deadliest fighting the war-torn country has experienced in more than two years as rival political factions vie for control of the oil-rich nation.

According to Tripoli's health ministry, 32 people were killed and 159 were injured. Firing by armed groups damaged several government and residential buildings.

Russia Moves to Reinforce Its Stalled Assault on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-Russia is moving to significantly bolster its forces in Ukraine as its campaign to secure territory in the country's east and south stalls ahead of planned plebiscites on annexation by Russia.

A series of volunteer battalions formed in recent weeks across Russia is preparing to deploy to Ukraine, officials and military analysts say, including a major new ground-forces formation called the 3rd Army Corps intended to shore up a new offensive in eastern Ukraine and reinforce troops holding off a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south.

Airlines Keep Flight Cuts, Other Curbs as Industry Woes Drag On

Airlines and airports around the world have been extending passenger caps and cuts to flight schedules through the fall and winter, attempting to steady operations after a wild summer of global travel disruptions that show signs of easing.

The aviation industry struggled to keep up with a crush of travelers that took to the skies this summer. That pressure is beginning to let up as the peak vacation season ebbs and as some of the emergency measures the industry took to reduce capacity begin to make a difference.

Europe's Energy Crisis Threatens Glass Production

BERLIN-European businesses as diverse as car makers, bottle manufacturers and skyscraper builders-not to mention artisanal glassblowers-are preparing for a possible glass shortage if the loss of Russian gas throttles production.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 0016ET