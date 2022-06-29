EMEA Morning Briefing : Recession Fears to Drag -2

The Daytona tanker is owned by Greek shipowner TMS Tankers Ltd. and was chartered by Vitol, a commodity trading house based in Switzerland. It sailed from Russia's Taman peninsula in the Black Sea in early June carrying fuel oil and vacuum gasoil, the data showed, and was planning to arrive in New Orleans on Sunday.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: Jun Producer confidence survey
06:00/DEN: Jun Business tendency survey
06:45/FRA: May Housing starts
07:00/SWE: Jun Monthly Business Tendency Survey
07:00/SWE: Jun Consumer Tendency Survey
07:00/SPN: May Retail Sales
07:00/SPN: Jun Flash Estimate CPI
07:00/SVK: Jun Business tendency survey
07:00/SVK: Jun Economic sentiment indicator
08:00/EU: May Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
08:00/ICE: May PPI
08:00/ICE: Jun CPI
08:00/GER: Jun Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: Jun Brandenburg CPI
08:00/GER: Jun Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: Jun Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:30/UK: May Capital issuance
08:30/GER: Jun North Rhine Westphalia CPI
09:00/CYP: Apr Industrial Production Index
09:00/EU: Jun Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/GER: Jun Saxony CPI
09:30/BEL: Jun CPI
12:00/GER: Jun Provisional CPI
23:01/UK: May UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures
