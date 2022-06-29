EMEA Morning Briefing : Recession Fears to Drag -2

The Daytona tanker is owned by Greek shipowner TMS Tankers Ltd. and was chartered by Vitol, a commodity trading house based in Switzerland. It sailed from Russia's Taman peninsula in the Black Sea in early June carrying fuel oil and vacuum gasoil, the data showed, and was planning to arrive in New Orleans on Sunday.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Jun Producer confidence survey

06:00/DEN: Jun Business tendency survey

06:45/FRA: May Housing starts

07:00/SWE: Jun Monthly Business Tendency Survey

07:00/SWE: Jun Consumer Tendency Survey

07:00/SPN: May Retail Sales

07:00/SPN: Jun Flash Estimate CPI

07:00/SVK: Jun Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: Jun Economic sentiment indicator

08:00/EU: May Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ICE: May PPI

08:00/ICE: Jun CPI

08:00/GER: Jun Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: Jun Brandenburg CPI

08:00/GER: Jun Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: Jun Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:30/UK: May Capital issuance

08:30/GER: Jun North Rhine Westphalia CPI

09:00/CYP: Apr Industrial Production Index

09:00/EU: Jun Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/GER: Jun Saxony CPI

09:30/BEL: Jun CPI

12:00/GER: Jun Provisional CPI

23:01/UK: May UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

