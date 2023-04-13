Pentagon Intelligence Leak Spotlights Russian Infighting, Wagner's Role in Ukraine War

Leaked documents purporting to contain Pentagon presentations depicted Russia's military leadership as distracted by infighting over the war in Ukraine and grappling with the outsize role played there by the paramilitary Wagner Group.

The Pentagon and Justice Department last week launched an investigation after purported U.S. Defense Department documents were posted online and amplified by Russian, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. The Wall Street Journal wasn't able to independently authenticate the leaked documents, but they contain enough detail to give them credibility.

Saudi Push to Bring Syria Back to Arab Fold Faces Resistance

A Saudi-led push to bring Syria back into the Arab fold is facing resistance from some of its allies, according to Arab officials, in a setback to the kingdom's efforts to lead a broader geopolitical realignment under way in the Middle East.

Riyadh's latest plan was to invite Damascus to an Arab League summit that Saudi Arabia is hosting on May 19. The move was designed to demonstrate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's diplomatic clout as rivals re-establish ties with Syria and countries such as China and Russia challenge the U.S. for influence in the volatile region. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and some other Arab states are rekindling ties with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Last month, Saudi Arabia also re-established ties with Iran in a deal brokered by Beijing.

U.S. Steps Up Effort to Fight Against Russian Disinformation

WASHINGTON-The State Department is increasing efforts to push back against the Kremlin's disinformation campaign even as Russian propagandists have sought to exploit the extensive leak of purported U.S. classified information.

In meetings early this week in the Balkans, a senior U.S. envoy outlined proposals to help governments there strengthen their capability to ferret out Russian and Chinese disinformation sites on their territory so they can call them out and, the U.S. hopes, shut them down.

Twitter Inc. Changes Its Name to X Corp. and Moves to Nevada

Twitter Inc. has told the courts that it has a new company name in a new state: X Corp., an entity incorporated in Nevada instead of Twitter's previous domicile in Delaware.

While the social-media platform on users' phones and computers still bears the name Twitter, "Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," according to a legal filing last week informing a Florida federal court of the change in a case where Twitter is a party. X Corp. is a privately held company incorporated in Nevada, Twitter's lawyers said.

IBM Explores Sale of Weather Business

International Business Machines Corp. is exploring a sale of its weather operation, according to people familiar with the matter, as the technology company seeks to streamline its operations. An auction of the business is at an early stage, the people said, and there may not be a deal. Should there be one, private-equity is most likely the buyer in a deal that could be valued at more than $1 billion, the people said.

IBM agreed to buy the business in 2015, purchasing The Weather Company's business-to-business, mobile and cloud-based businesses including Weather.com, which provides weather forecasts around the globe. The deal price at the time was pegged at more than $2 billion.

