EMEA Morning Briefing :Set For Modest Gains as Fed -2

"In recent years, our countries have come a long way in bringing diplomatic relations to a more or less acceptable level, so it is a pity that the impudent and openly hostile actions of the American side...destroyed the achievements of their predecessors," Belarus's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, said in comments posted Wednesday on the ministry's website.
Expected Major Events for Thursday
05:00/FIN: Jun Retail sales
05:00/FIN: Jun Balance of Payments
06:00/UK: Jun Index of Production
06:00/UK: Jun UK trade
06:00/UK: Jun Index of services
06:00/ROM: Jun Industrial production
06:00/UK: 2Q First quarterly estimate of GDP
06:00/UK: Jun Monthly GDP estimates
07:00/SVK: Jun Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches
07:00/SVK: Jun Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction
07:00/TUR: Jun Industrial Production Index
08:00/ITA: Jun Foreign Trade EU
08:00/BUL: May Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data
08:00/BUL: Jun Trade with third countries - preliminary data
08:00/FRA: Aug IEA Oil Market Report
08:30/UK: 2Q Business investment in the UK: provisional results
08:30/UK: 2Q Mortgage and landlord possession statistics
08:30/UK: 2Q Mortgage Arrears and Possessions data
09:00/EU: Jun Industrial Production
10:00/IRL: Jul CPI
11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision
11:30/UK: Jul NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
16:59/GER: Jun Balance of Payments
16:59/AUT: Aug OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report
