News: Latest News
EMEA Morning Briefing :Set For Modest Gains as Fed -2-

08/12/2021 | 12:34am EDT
"In recent years, our countries have come a long way in bringing diplomatic relations to a more or less acceptable level, so it is a pity that the impudent and openly hostile actions of the American side...destroyed the achievements of their predecessors," Belarus's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, said in comments posted Wednesday on the ministry's website.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

05:00/FIN: Jun Retail sales

05:00/FIN: Jun Balance of Payments

06:00/UK: Jun Index of Production

06:00/UK: Jun UK trade

06:00/UK: Jun Index of services

06:00/ROM: Jun Industrial production

06:00/UK: 2Q First quarterly estimate of GDP

06:00/UK: Jun Monthly GDP estimates

07:00/SVK: Jun Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Jun Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Jun Industrial Production Index

08:00/ITA: Jun Foreign Trade EU

08:00/BUL: May Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Jun Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/FRA: Aug IEA Oil Market Report

08:30/UK: 2Q Business investment in the UK: provisional results

08:30/UK: 2Q Mortgage and landlord possession statistics

08:30/UK: 2Q Mortgage Arrears and Possessions data

09:00/EU: Jun Industrial Production

10:00/IRL: Jul CPI

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

11:30/UK: Jul NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

16:59/GER: Jun Balance of Payments

16:59/AUT: Aug OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

