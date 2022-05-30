EMEA Morning Briefing : Shanghai Moves to Help -2

Ukrainian troops fighting along the front lines say they find themselves in a pivotal moment. A Russian assault on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk could force them to withdraw, Ukrainian officials have said. The city is among the last remaining under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, which together with Donetsk makes up Donbas, the eastern region that Russia is trying to seize.
Putin Says Russia Open to More Talks With Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine-Russian President Vladimir Putin told his German and French counterparts that Moscow was open to resuming negotiations with Ukraine, but that the West's supply of weapons to the Kyiv government could exacerbate the crisis, the Kremlin said Saturday.
The comments came a day after U.S. officials signaled that the Biden administration is likely to approve the transfer of advanced, long-range rocket systems to Ukraine that the Kyiv government says are necessary to stop Russian advances in the Donbas region in the country's east, where fighting has been intense.
Expected Major Events for Monday
04:30/NED: May Producer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Apr PPI
06:00/DEN: Apr Retail Sales Index
06:00/SWE: Apr Foreign trade
06:00/NOR: Apr Retail Sales
06:00/DEN: May Business tendency survey
06:00/GER: Apr Foreign trade price indices
06:00/SWE: 1Q GDP
07:00/SVK: May Business tendency survey
07:00/SVK: May Economic sentiment indicator
07:00/SWI: May KOF economic barometer
07:00/SPN: May Flash Estimate CPI
08:00/ICE: May CPI
08:00/ITA: Apr PPI
08:00/GER: May Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: May Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: May Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:00/BUL: Apr PPI
08:30/GER: May North Rhine Westphalia CPI
09:00/EU: May Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/CYP: Mar Industrial Production Index
09:00/GRE: Apr PPI
09:00/MLT: 1Q GDP
09:00/GER: May Saxony CPI
09:30/BEL: May CPI
10:00/IRL: Apr Retail Sales Index
10:00/POR: Apr Retail trade
12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI
15:59/UKR: Apr Industrial Production
16:59/SPN: Apr Budget deficit
