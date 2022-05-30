EMEA Morning Briefing : Shanghai Moves to Help -2

Ukrainian troops fighting along the front lines say they find themselves in a pivotal moment. A Russian assault on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk could force them to withdraw, Ukrainian officials have said. The city is among the last remaining under Ukrainian control in Luhansk, which together with Donetsk makes up Donbas, the eastern region that Russia is trying to seize.

Putin Says Russia Open to More Talks With Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian President Vladimir Putin told his German and French counterparts that Moscow was open to resuming negotiations with Ukraine, but that the West's supply of weapons to the Kyiv government could exacerbate the crisis, the Kremlin said Saturday.

The comments came a day after U.S. officials signaled that the Biden administration is likely to approve the transfer of advanced, long-range rocket systems to Ukraine that the Kyiv government says are necessary to stop Russian advances in the Donbas region in the country's east, where fighting has been intense.

Expected Major Events for Monday

04:30/NED: May Producer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Apr PPI

06:00/DEN: Apr Retail Sales Index

06:00/SWE: Apr Foreign trade

06:00/NOR: Apr Retail Sales

06:00/DEN: May Business tendency survey

06:00/GER: Apr Foreign trade price indices

06:00/SWE: 1Q GDP

07:00/SVK: May Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: May Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SWI: May KOF economic barometer

07:00/SPN: May Flash Estimate CPI

08:00/ICE: May CPI

08:00/ITA: Apr PPI

08:00/GER: May Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: May Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: May Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:00/BUL: Apr PPI

08:30/GER: May North Rhine Westphalia CPI

09:00/EU: May Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/CYP: Mar Industrial Production Index

09:00/GRE: Apr PPI

09:00/MLT: 1Q GDP

09:00/GER: May Saxony CPI

09:30/BEL: May CPI

10:00/IRL: Apr Retail Sales Index

10:00/POR: Apr Retail trade

12:00/GER: May Provisional CPI

15:59/UKR: Apr Industrial Production

16:59/SPN: Apr Budget deficit

All times in GMT.

