EMEA Morning Briefing : Shanghai Moves to Help Boost European Mood

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator; Germany Provisional CPI, Foreign Trade Price Indices; Italy PPI; U.S. Memorial Day: Financial markets closed; European Council special meeting; no major earnings updates

Opening Call:

Gains in the U.S. and Asia, with the help of easing China Covid curbs, should lift European stocks Monday. Trading is expected to be lighter than usual, however, with U.S. markets closed for a holiday. Ahead of the open, the dollar was a touch lower; Treasury yields were flat; while oil and gold advanced.

Equities:

European shares should post gains early Monday after Wall Street completed its best week since November 2020.

A slew of U.S. earnings results and economic data has boosted optimism among investors in recent sessions, helping pull major indexes away from their lows of the year. A broad-based rally Friday, with all 11 of the S&P 500's groups rising, helped the index break a seven-week losing streak, with major indexes jumping at least 6% for the week.

Some investors said stocks had fallen too far, too fast. A deep selloff has made valuations more attractive, encouraging some investors to buy the dip.

"People are loath to abandon a tactic, or strategy, that's worked so well for them," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. "We've seen our clients resolutely buying."

Asian stocks advanced Monday after China eased its Covid restrictions and unveiled measures to boost economic growth

Read: Hong Kong Consumer Stocks Gain on Shanghai Economic Recovery Plan

Stocks to Watch:

Supply and demand dynamics in the European shipping industry should remain favorable in the near term, though there are still threats of capacity bottlenecks and production cuts, driven by lockdowns in China, said Citi.

Higher levels of port congestion should keep the market tight and are expected to reduce available capacity by around 1% on-year in 2022, though that will grow by 3.5% on-year in 2023, it said.

Citi raised its estimates on Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd above company consensus, though the German company was cut to neutral from buy, with its risk rating adjusted to high. The change in risk rating was due to the low free float, Citi said.

Economic Insight:

Fitch expects Sweden's economy to grow 2.5% this year, below the 3.9% it forecast in December as it affirmed the country's AAA rating with a stable outlook.

"Post-pandemic normalisation in domestic demand is now weighed down by high inflation and supply-chain disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic slowdown in China," Fitch said.

It forecast real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2023, down from its 2.2% forecast in December.

Forex:

The dollar continued to weaken in Asia as news on Covid measures in the region and PBOC stimulus spurred some risk-on sentiment in markets.

Over the weekend, Shanghai offered tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June to revitalize the city, said MUFG Bank. Also, Hong Kong will ease some Covid-19 testing requirements for incoming travelers, taking a step toward relaxing travel restrictions.

In addition, the PBOC reportedly announced that qualified foreign institutional investors could invest in bonds in the exchange market, according to SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

The ICE Dollar Index ended the week slightly lower, a third successive weekly decline and a drop of 3% from its multi-year high earlier this month.

Capital Economics attributed the weakness in part to the stock-market rebound and government bond differentials that have moved against the dollar. But it thinks recession fears are overblown, that the next payrolls report will show continued robust jobs growth, the Fed will stick to its aggressive tightening path and the dollar rally will resume later this year.

Bank of America said that to bring inflation down, "the economy has to weaken" and that markets are wrong to expect central banks to blink at the first signs of weakness.

Regarding G10 forex, it sees the dollar remaining on the stronger side with "war, pandemic, inflation, recession, and central bank responses to drive FX."

Bonds:

Treasury yields were little changed from Friday's close after the latest U.S. inflation report failed to settle the debate over whether price pressures are near their peak. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE, rose just 0.2% in April.

"While it's a single datapoint, if the trend continues, it gives the Fed flexibility to slow its aggressive monetary tightening plans," said asset manager Louis Navellier. "The drop in inflation numbers this month effectively moves the 'Fed Put' back on the table, for now, reducing systematic market risk."

U.S. fixed-income markets are Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Energy:

Oil futures extended gains in Asia with momentum driven by expectations of stronger demand and proposed EU sanctions on Russian crude imports.

CBA analysts said that although an EU oil ban would send crude prices higher, sanctions will likely be watered down as negotiations continue, "meaning it will have less bite if an agreement is reached."

A team of commodities analysts from Commerzbank recently raised their oil-price forecast for each of the next three quarters due to the growing likelihood that the EU will agree on a Russian oil embargo. This will increase demand for non-Russian oil, which should support prices for WTI and Brent.

However, they believe the oil market would see the balance between supply and demand reach an equilibrium during the second half of the year despite lingering supply risks, which is why the team expects oil prices to slide back below $100 per barrel during the second half of 2022.

Metals:

Gold futures edged higher, adding to Friday's gains, as investors weighed data that showed hot U.S. inflation cooled its pace last month and despite growing risk appetite.

OANDA said signs of easing U.S. inflation means "gold might be ready for a short-term consolidation phase."

---

Base metals were broadly higher too as the China stimulus measures helped boost sentiment. This theme, as well as easing Covid-19 outbreaks in China also helped lift iron ore futures, with Huatai Futures expecting a boost to steel demand and market confidence.

It said steel mills were steadily resuming production, while the conflict in Ukraine has significantly reduced the country's iron-ore exports.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Hong Kong Consumer Stocks Gain on Shanghai Economic Recovery Plan

Hong Kong-listed consumer stocks are higher in early trade as sentiment is buoyed by the Shanghai government's plan to loosen Covid-19 restrictions on June 1 as daily case counts decline.

"We believed that there will be a rebound in consumption after the unlocking," analysts from brokerage KGI Securities say.

Treasury Releases Pandemic Funding for Small Businesses as They Face New Risks

A federal pandemic aid program aimed at boosting small businesses' access to capital is getting off the ground more than a year after it was authorized, when firms are now facing the headwinds of high inflation and the growing risks of an economic downturn.

The Treasury Department this month began distributing nearly $200 million to five states through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, a $10 billion program that directs money to states, territories and tribal governments for programs that provide capital or encourage private lending. The initial money will fund venture financing in Maryland and lending to small manufacturing businesses in Michigan, among other programs.

Japan Is Likely to Continue Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy

Japan is likely to continue its ultra-easy monetary policy despite recent rises in prices, according to testimony by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The Bank of Japan will support the economy, which is still on the way to recover from the pandemic, by patiently continuing powerful monetary easing," Mr. Kuroda told a parliamentary committee Monday.

Where to Look for the Next Wall Street Blowup

When the tide goes out you find out who was swimming naked, Warren Buffett memorably said. The tide's definitely gone out in markets this year, but finance has come through with few problems. Is it possible that this time not many were skinny-dipping?

The optimistic view is that the typical culprits-speculators using borrowed money-had been caught out already in the past two years and so weren't up to their usual tricks. The pessimistic view is that the blowups are still to come.

What Stock Investors Are Watching for: Signs of Stability

The turmoil in U.S. stocks has nervous investors parsing the market's internal gauges for signs of relief.

War, inflation and concerns of an economic slowdown have dragged the S&P 500 to its worst first 100 trading days of a year since 1970. With markets recovering some this past week, investors are tracking everything from options bets to surveys of investor sentiment to assess when the volatility might end.

Robots Pick Up More Work at Busy Factories

Robots are turning up on more factory floors and assembly lines as companies struggle to hire enough workers to fill rising orders.

Orders for workplace robots in the U.S. increased by a record 40% during the first quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, the robotics industry's trade group. Robot orders, worth $1.6 billion, climbed 22% in 2021, following years of stagnant or declining order volumes, the group said.

Ukraine Renews Calls for Weapons as Zelensky Visits Troops in Northeast

KYIV, Ukraine-Kyiv issued fresh appeals for more weapons from Western nations, as Russia continued its push to capture cities in the east of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in the country's second-largest city for the first time since the full-scale invasion began.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 0044ET