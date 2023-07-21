06:00/UK: Jun Public sector finances
06:00/UK: Jun UK monthly retail sales figures
06:00/DEN: Jul Business tendency survey
08:00/ICE: Jun Harmonized CPI
08:00/POL: Jun Agricultural prices
08:00/POL: Jun Retail Sales
08:00/ICE: Jul CPI
10:00/IRL: Jun WPI
15:59/GRE: May Balance of Payments
