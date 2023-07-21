06:00/UK: Jun Public sector finances

06:00/UK: Jun UK monthly retail sales figures

06:00/DEN: Jul Business tendency survey

08:00/ICE: Jun Harmonized CPI

08:00/POL: Jun Agricultural prices

08:00/POL: Jun Retail Sales

08:00/ICE: Jul CPI

10:00/IRL: Jun WPI

15:59/GRE: May Balance of Payments

