Shares are set to head higher in Europe on Tuesday ahead of a raft of global interest-rate decisions, and as worries over political risks in France ease. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mostly higher; Treasury yields fell; the dollar was steady; while oil consolidated and gold gained.

Equities:

European shares could advance on Tuesday, bolstered by optimism around U.S. economic-growth prospects and easing uncertainty in French markets.

A flurry of central bank decisions, economic data and speeches from Fed officials could inject some excitement later in the week. Central-bank officials are due to meet in the U.K., Switzerland, Norway and Australia. Switzerland was an early mover in cutting rates.

U.S. retail sales data for May are due Tuesday, offering the latest look at the health of the U.S. consumer.

If cracks start to show in consumer spending or the labor market, the Fed could slash rates sooner than expected, analysts said.

Forex:

The dollar was steady in Asia, but may weaken on risk appetite spurred by Wall Street's gains.

U.S. retail sales and industrial production are the next data points for foreign exchange markets to assess whether the U.S. economy is moderating under the Fed's restrictive policy, Westpac Strategy Group said.

Meanwhile, the euro could stay volatile within tight ranges as French political risks are offset by rate-cut prospects in the U.S. and U.K. weighing on the dollar and sterling, ING said.

The risk of Marine Le Pen's National Rally party coming to government in France has sparked fears about the country's debt, with investors reducing euro exposure ahead of elections on June 30 and July 7.

However, any fall in the euro could be limited as slowing inflation makes U.S. rate cuts in 2024 more likely while a U.K. interest-rate cut by August is increasingly possible, ING said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mostly weaker in Asia after a slight recovery, as investors keep pricing two interest rate cuts this year in spite of more hawkish Fedspeak.

U.S. May core retail sales later in the day are expected to repeat April's 0.2% increase, in a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, gilt yields are likely to experience increased volatility ahead of U.K. inflation data on Wednesday and a Bank of England rate decision on Thursday, Bank of America Research said.

In France, far-right political leader Marine Le Pen told voters she would work with President Emmanuel Macron - helping to alleviate some political uncertainty and to calm the country's stock and bond markets.

Energy:

Oil consolidated in Asia, with a broader risk-on tone across markets likely supporting prices, ANZ Research said.

This follows strong macroeconomic signals, including the May U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, which came in better than expected, it said.

"Other key indicators show that inflation is cooling, which raises the prospect of a rate cut by the Fed," ANZ said.

Metals:

Gold was higher in Asia, supported by possible investor demand.

Recent weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation readings, together with less hawkish details of the FOMC meeting, have increased appetite for the precious metal, said TD Securities.

However, there is still much uncertainty surrounding the timing of expected Fed rate cuts, and macro traders' positioning's 'beta' to data surprises will stay elevated in the near term, it added.

Beta typically means volatility or systematic risk of a security or portfolio, compared with the market.

---

Copper prices rose, rebounding from a sharp drop the previous day.

The base metal was pressured following May data showing persistent weakness in China's economy, ANZ Research said.

In the short term, copper prices could drop further due to uncertain global demand for copper and overall softness in China's economic data, China Securities said.

---

Iron ore rose in early Asian trade, with prices appearing to be supported by better steel demand and higher steel production, StoneX Intelligence said.

The China Iron and Steel Association reported that the daily crude steel output of its member mills in early June rose from late May, with production rising despite higher inventories, amid low raw-material prices, it noted.

However, market sentiment is still cautious and has a bearish outlook due to fluctuating economic conditions and challenges in the Chinese iron ore market, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Harker says air of 'uncertainty' surrounds inflation, sees just one Fed rate cut in 2024

The chief of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve on Monday said one reduction in interest rates "would be appropriate by year's end" based on the current trajectory of inflation and the U.S. economy.

Patrick Harker, in a speech in Philadelphia, said the Fed is still "surrounded by an air soaked with uncertainty" on the future path of inflation.

New York Fed's Empire State factory gauge contracts for 7th straight month in June

The numbers: The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, rose 9.6 points in June but remained in contractionary territory at a negative 6 reading, the regional Fed bank said Monday.

Economists had expected only a small improvement to negative 10.5, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal.

Apple Is Shutting Down Its Buy Now, Pay Later Service

Apple is ending its buy now, pay later service, just over a year after launching it.

The service, called Apple Pay Later, allowed customers to split purchases between $50 and $1,000 into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.

Tesla Sues EV-Battery Supplier Over Alleged Disclosure of Trade Secrets

Tesla has sued Matthews International, a supplier of electric-vehicle batteries, for allegedly disclosing its confidential trade secrets to other companies, including competitors.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Friday in the Northern District of California, Matthews breached its contract and allegedly improperly filed patent applications incorporating Tesla's trade secrets without the electric-vehicle maker's consent.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

06:00/NOR: Apr Monthly GDP

07:00/SVK: May Harmonized CPI

07:00/AUT: May CPI

08:30/UK: Mar Card Spending statistics

08:30/UK: May Monthly Insolvency statistics

09:00/CYP: May Harmonised CPI

09:00/MLT: May Harmonised CPI

09:00/EU: May Harmonised CPI

09:05/GER: Jun ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

12:00/HUN: Jun Hungarian interest rate decision

All times in GMT.



