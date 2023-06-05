Turkey's Erdogan Appoints New Cabinet, Signaling Economic Shift

ISTANBUL-Newly re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a new cabinet that changed the leadership in the areas of foreign policy and security and signaled a shift in economic policies that have pushed the country to the brink of financial instability.

In a televised speech Saturday evening, hours after he was sworn in for another term as president, Erdogan said he was reinstating Mehmet Simsek as finance minister. Simsek, who previously served as finance minister and deputy prime minister under Erdogan, is a symbol of a time when Erdogan adopted more-conventional economic policies earlier in his 20-year run ruling Turkey.

Incoming Twitter CEO Hires Executive From NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino is expected to take over as chief executive of Twitter on Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation, and has tapped one of her top lieutenants from NBCUniversal to join her.

Joe Benarroch is taking on a senior business operations role at the social-media company, according to a memo Benarroch sent to NBCUniversal colleagues.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: Apr Foreign Trade

06:30/SWI: May CPI

07:00/TUR: May PPI

07:00/TUR: May CPI

07:00/SVK: 1Q Labour Force Sample Survey: Employment & unemployment

07:00/SVK: 1Q Average monthly wage of employees

07:00/CZE: 1Q Wages

07:15/SPN: May Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: May Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: May France Services PMI

07:55/GER: May Germany Services PMI

08:00/EU: May Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: May UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: May UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: May S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

09:00/EU: Apr PPI

19:31/IRL: May Ireland Services PMI

23:01/UK: May BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

