Germany labor market statistics; trading update from British American Tobacco

European futures were trading with a slight negative bias early Tuesday. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields were broadly higher; the dollar weakened; while oil and gold also declined.

Equities:

European shares may tread water at the open after fresh U.S. data released Monday pointed to a slowing U.S. economy.

"There's starting to be some indications of weakness in the data that might make people nervous," said Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist and portfolio manager at AlphaSimplex.

Focus this week remains on a likely rate cut by the European Central Bank, the U.S. jobs data and how the technology rally holds up after Nvidia outlined its new chip plans.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on June 12. Fed officials will have fresh data on the job market at their meeting with the May employment report due on Friday.

"We're not out of the woods yet on a recession. They tend to come out of nowhere and surprise people," said John Goltermann, chief investment officer at Townsend & Associates.

Forex:

The U.S. dollar weakened slightly early Tuesday. Any softening in U.S. ISM services PMI and employment data due out later this week could spark deeper losses in the USD Index, Westpac Strategy Group said.

The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI released overnight surprised to the downside, triggering a pullback in Treasury yields and placing more downside pressure on the USD Index, it noted.

Bonds:

U.S. Treasury yields were higher as markets brace for key U.S. labor data on Friday and an expected interest-rate hold by the Fed next week.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast May payrolls, due Friday, to rise to 178,000 from April's 175,000, with the unemployment rate staying at 3.9%.

Fed officials enter the blackout period after staying on message in the past few weeks, arguing it is too early to cut rates.

Energy:

Oil fell amid supply concerns. These come after OPEC laid out plans over the weekend to remove some voluntary cuts earlier than expected, the ANZ Research said.

A small group of producers led by Saudi Arabia agreed to phase out voluntary cuts in October while markets were expecting them to remain in place until the end of the year, they said. This led to investors weighing possible rising supply of oil against worries of a weak economy, especially after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in May at a faster pace than expected, they added.

Metals:

Gold declined but may remain underpinned by prospects of a U.S. economic growth slowdown, spurred by weaker-than-expected U.S. May ISM manufacturing PMI released overnight. This report has caused some market participants to raise concerns about the trajectory of U.S. growth, said Chris Weston, head of Research at Pepperstone.

Gold works well as a hedge against economic fragility, and a weak U.S. JOLTS job openings report due out later today may prompt a move into range highs of $2,364/oz, Weston added.

Copper rose in Asian trade amid Fed rate-cut expectations and supply risks.

In addition to Chile's copper industry struggling to maintain current output levels, Taseko Mine suspended operations at its Gibraltar copper mines in Canada due to a strike by union workers.

Iron-ore prices were lower amid concerns about weak demand from China after property sales dragged in May.

Recent stimulus has so far failed to boost demand for housing, ANZ Research analysts said, adding that the value of new-home sales from the top 100 largest property developers fell 34% on year in May, highlighting the continued challenges facing the property sector.

That dims the outlook for construction-related materials like iron ore.

Big Tech Companies Unplug Stock Market From Reality

Big Tech stocks aren't just dominating the market. They're also hiding just how scared investors are that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer.

The average stock in the S&P 500 is hurt more by rising yields-and helped more by falling yields-than any time this century. Yet the S&P itself is far less affected by the outlook for interest rates, because the Big Tech stocks that make up so much of the standard, value-weighted index are insulated from the Fed by their enormous cash piles.

GameStop Stock Frenzy Is Different This Time. The Market Is Better Prepared.

It took nine months for the first trading frenzy in GameStop to subside in 2021, and about as long for regulators to understand what had happened. That won't happen again.

The meme stock rose 490% in eight days last month, before giving back most of the gain over the next three days. On Monday GameStop opened at $40.19, nearly twice the prior close of $23, but then ended the day at $28. Both spurts followed puckish postings by social media accounts associated with 2021's main cheerleader: Keith Gill. He couldn't be reached for comment.

Biden's Cease-Fire Plan Seeks to Push Hamas and Israel Into an Agreement Neither Wants

WASHINGTON-By publicly airing a peace plan to settle the war in Gaza, President Biden is hoping to box both the Israeli government and Hamas into talks on halting a war that neither side seems in any rush to end.

The question now, though, is whether they will stay in the box.

Intel CEO Gelsinger Provides New Details on AI PC Chips

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger made a flurry of chip announcements at the Computex trade show in Taiwan, including announcing new technical details about the AI PC chip code named Lunar Lake, which is expected to start shipping to PC makers in the third quarter.

Amid an increasingly complex and competitive environment for AI-focused chips, the CEOs of Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Arm Holdings also showed up in Taipei over the last few days to provide updates on their efforts to produce faster and more powerful AI chips for data center and PC applications.

The Goal for China's Chip Giant: Cut Out the U.S.

In a series of articles this week, Wall Street Journal reporters from around the world go inside the escalating global chip battle. At stake: leadership of an industry expected to double in size by the end of the decade to $1 trillion. The first installment is here, and a visualization of the global chips battle can be found here.

BEIJING-At an industrial site with gray factory buildings surrounded by young trees, China's chip champion is operating a new production line key to Chinese leader Xi Jinping's goal to eliminate reliance on U.S. technology.

E*Trade Considers Kicking Meme-Stock Leader Keith Gill Off Platform

E*Trade is considering telling meme-stock leader Keith Gill he can no longer use its platform after growing concerned about potential stock manipulation around his recent purchases of GameStop options, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shortly before Gill reignited a meme-stock craze in May, he bought a large volume of GameStop options on E*Trade, the people said. This week, Gill posted screenshots of an E*Trade account showing he owns GameStop shares now valued at $140 million and a new set of options that expire later this month. His total gains on the positions were at $85.5 million, he posted late Monday, showing his account remained in operation.

Spotify Shares Jump on Price Hikes

Spotify Technology is testing the loyalty of its customer base by raising prices for the second time this year as it aims to become more consistently profitable, sending shares higher in early trading.

The most popular music streamer by subscriber count said Monday that starting in July, Spotify Premium members will have to pay a dollar more for their individual subscriptions at $11.99 a month. Duo plans that allow for two users to share an account will start costing $16.99 a month instead of $14.99 a month, while family plans will cost $3 more at $19.99 a month.

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/IRL: May Ireland Manufacturing PMI

06:00/ROM: Apr PPI

06:30/HUN: 1Q GDP

06:30/SWI: May CPI

07:00/SPN: May Unemployment

07:00/SVK: 1Q Labour Force Sample Survey: Employment & unemployment

07:00/SVK: 1Q Average monthly wage of employees

07:00/CZE: 1Q Wages

07:55/GER: May Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

15:00/DEN: May Foreign Exchange & Liquidity

