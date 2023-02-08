EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2

Syria Reels From Earthquakes but Struggles to Tap Outside Aid

As the scale of the devastation emerged in Syria from powerful earthquakes, the country faces hurdles tapping international aid because of border closures, the political isolation of President Bashar al-Assad and his government's policy of starving antigovernment rebels of assistance.

"The scale of destruction is enormous, and there is still no support from the outside," said Ammar Alselmo, a volunteer in rural Aleppo province with Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, which leads relief efforts in areas outside the government's control.

Turkey's Erdogan Era Began After a Massive Earthquake. Another Is Testing His Leadership.

ANTAKYA, Turkey-When a 1999 earthquake around Istanbul killed more than 17,000 people, the Turkish government's stuttering and shambolic response opened the way for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then the city's young mayor, to rise to the prime minister's office.

Now, 23 years later, Mr. Erdogan, the country's long-serving leader, is challenged by another massive and deadly seismic disaster-this one just months before national elections in which he is seeking to stay in office.

Microsoft Adds ChatGPT AI Technology to Bing Search Engine

Microsoft Corp. is integrating the technology behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, hoping the artificial intelligence upgrade can help it chip away at Google's dominance of the search market.

The breakout success of the bot from the Microsoft-backed OpenAI has put the software giant at the forefront of what some see as the next wave of technological innovation: generative artificial intelligence.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

01:01/UK: Jan KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs

07:00/SWE: Dec New orders & deliveries in industry

07:00/SWE: Dec Industrial Production Index

07:00/DEN: Dec Industrial production & new orders

07:00/DEN: Dec External trade (provisional figures)

07:00/DEN: Dec Balance of payments (provisional figures)

07:30/HUN: Dec Preliminary External Trade

07:45/FRA: 4Q Flash estimate of job creation

08:00/CZE: Jan Unemployment data

08:00/SVK: Dec Foreign trade

09:00/ITA: Dec Retail Sales

10:00/MLT: Dec Industrial Production Index

10:00/CRO: Dec Foreign Trade

11:00/POR: 4Q Employment statistics

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

