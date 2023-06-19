The proposed $75 billion combination of the Xbox maker and the publisher of blockbuster videogame franchises like "Call of Duty" remains under a cloud of uncertainty 17 months after it was announced. Another month remains before the July 18 final deadline the two companies agreed to close the deal by, and it looks to be a busy one. Microsoft and Activision are lobbying in the U.K. to appeal the ruling of the country's Competition and Markets Authority against the deal. And lawyers for the two companies will spend much of next week in a San Francisco federal court, arguing against the Federal Trade Commission's request for an injunction against the deal.

Biden Team Takes Aim at TikTok With Commerce Department Move

WASHINGTON-President Biden's Commerce Department published an online-security rule on Friday, aiming to strengthen its legal hand against foreign-based apps-including TikTok-that could threaten the U.S.

The move comes as the U.S. continues to weigh what to do about the popular video-sharing app owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., as well as other Chinese-based apps.

