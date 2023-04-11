MARKET WRAPS

EU retail trade; trading updates from OMV, Norwegian Air

European shares are expected to rise on Tuesday following the long Easter weekend. In Asia, stock benchmarks advanced; the dollar edged lower; Treasury yields were mixed; and oil and gold futures rose.

European stock futures point to gains at Tuesday's open as markets reopen after the Easter holiday.

U.S. indexes returned from the Good Friday break eking out slight gains, with investors parsing Friday's monthly jobs report for potential clues about the path of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy.

"The employment report was solid and gave the green light to the Fed to go along its path of hiking rates in May," said Lauren Henderson, an economist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

"But the market is still trying to digest what's happening in the overall banking sector, which is weighing on expectations for further rate hikes beyond May," she said.

Deutsche Bank economists said recent data supports one more rate increase by the Fed. The hike would take the rate to a 5%-to-5.25% range.

"With last week's solid jobs report and further signs of stabilization in the banking sector, we continue to expect the Fed to deliver another 25bps rate hike at the May 3 meeting and hold at 5.125% through year-end."

Investors have a heavy set of data coming in the back half of the week: The U.S. consumer-price index for March is due Wednesday, and the latest producer prices will be released Thursday.

Read: Why March's CPI report could upset the stock market, seal the deal on the next rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell slightly in Asia amid cautious sentiment.

Market participants are adopting a wait-and-see mode, with U.S. CPI data and FOMC minutes due this week, said IG. The CPI data is likely to drive rate expectations, with any higher-than-expected CPI reading expected to aid a stronger USD, IG added.

Treasury yields were mixed in Asia as investors await the next major U.S. inflation update on Wednesday. Inflation traders have been expecting the annual inflation rate, as reflected in the March consumer-price index, to come in a bit above 5%, versus 6% for February.

"The real shock for markets may come from additional CPI reports that could show inflation is not being impacted by the contagion from the banking sector," said David Nicholas, chief executive officer of Nicholas Wealth Management.

The market is underestimating how long it may take to get to the Fed's 2% inflation target, and "rate cuts are not in the Fed's 'base case' so there will need to be a lot more damage for the economy and markets before we get anywhere close to this number," he said.

-

The BOJ is likely to shorten its yield curve control policy's target JGB maturity to five years from 10 years, to strengthen the YCC policy's sustainability, Goldman Sachs chief Japan economist Naohiko Baba said, noting new BOJ officials' press conference on Monday.

This action is most likely to happen at the June meeting rather than the April meeting due to factors such as the need to assess Japan's manufacturing cycle, Baba said.

Risk of delay in such action could also rise, particularly if the BOJ sees the global economic recovery as delayed, as the new officials indicated at the press conference, Baba added.

Oil rose early Tuesday as traders assessed various developments. OPEC+ members have announced production cuts while Saudi Aramco is offering full contractual supply of oil for the next month to Asian countries, ANZ said.

Also, oil exchange-traded funds have recently seen their largest outflow since 2019, which suggests the market remains worried about slowing demand, ANZ added.

Gold ticked up in Asia in a likely technical rebound after settling at its lowest level in a week on Monday. The precious metal may also be supported by safe-haven demand.

The case for a U.S. economic slowdown remains, the World Gold Council said. Gold is handy as "dry powder" during a recession as a weakened economy is more exposed to the "cracks from unprecedented monetary policy that are beginning to show, most notably in small U.S. banks and their intertwined commercial real-estate sector."

-

Copper prices look well-supported in the near term, Galaxy Futures said.

Global inventories of copper have been tracking lower due to refinery maintenance in several producing countries, which has constrained output. It also likes China's brightening copper demand outlook.

Galaxy said channel checks suggest home-appliance makers, electric-grid companies and solar-equipment manufacturers are stocking up on copper.

-

Chinese iron-ore futures declined, extending losses amid a still sluggish property market and a weakening infrastructure sector.

"Infrastructure sector consumption was lower than expected, and the pessimism in the market is mounting," said Huatai Futures. Iron-ore contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were lower across the board.

Top Fed Official Plays Down Divergent Rate Outlook With Investors

A senior Federal Reserve official said he wasn't concerned about a potential disconnect between officials at the central bank and investors in financial markets over the outlook for interest rates later this year.

Last month, Fed officials projected they would hold rates steady this year after raising them to just above 5%. But investors in interest-rate futures markets increasingly anticipate the Fed will cut rates significantly over the 12 months beginning this September.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Signals Slowing Job Gains

An index which gauges employment trends in the U.S. declined slightly in March, indicating that job growth could slow in the coming months.

The Conference Board's Employment Trends Index decreased to 116.24 in March from a revised 116.75 in February, the private-research group said Monday.

Lawmakers Trade Bank Stocks While Working on U.S. Bank-Failure Fallout

Two lawmakers reported trades in bank stocks last month as they worked on government efforts to address fallout from two of the largest bank failures in American history.

The disclosures, by a New York Republican and an Oregon Democrat, mark the latest instance of congressional stock trading intersecting with official business.

France's Emmanuel Macron Draws Criticism Over Taiwan Remarks

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism on both sides of the Atlantic over comments he made during a recent trip to China, where he called on Europe to develop a stance independent of the U.S. in navigating tensions between Beijing and Taiwan.

Mr. Macron made the remarks in an interview with Politico and the French daily Les Echos on a flight Friday between Beijing and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. Mr. Macron was in China to press Chinese leader Xi Jinping to limit Beijing support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Debt Standoff Between China and U.S. Hurts Poor Countries, Zambia's President Warns

LUSAKA, Zambia-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said China and the U.S. have a responsibility to set aside their differences and help countries such as his get the debt relief they need to avoid further damage to their economies.

With finance officials from around the world gathering in Washington this week for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank biannual meetings, Mr. Hichilema's country is emerging as a focal point of discussions on how to restructure poor nations' debts. U.S. officials have criticized China, now the biggest government lender to the developing world, for failing to write down loans if borrowing countries such as Zambia run into trouble.

Ukraine Says Russia Is Using 'Scorched Earth' Tactics in Bakhmut

Russia is using "scorched earth" tactics as it fights to take Bakhmut, a top Ukrainian military commander said Monday, as the city in Ukraine's east is reduced to rubble after months of heavy combat for which Kyiv and Moscow have paid a heavy price in lives and equipment.

"The fighting from both sides is tough," said Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukraine's commander of ground forces overseeing the Bakhmut campaign in a visit to troops, according to the military. Russia, he said, is "destroying buildings and military positions with airstrikes and artillery fire."

For Apple, India Is the Next China

Apple's playbook in India is evolving, from testing the country as a counterweight to China's supply-chain dominance to viewing it as an emerging growth hub for demand.

Both of these strategies are working off each other.

Micron Stock Jumps as Samsung Cuts Chip Output. Why the Sector Is Poised to Rebound.

Micron Technology stock surged Monday after semiconductor giant Samsung Electronics said it plans to make meaningful cuts to chip production amid a global demand slump.

The announcement by the world's biggest memory chip maker follows Micron's (ticker: MU) own cuts to production and capital expenditures. The second-largest memory chip maker, SK Hynix (000660.South Korea), has also slashed capital expenditure for 2023.

