Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-

12/19/2022 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is planning to consent to extradition to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Bankman-Fried has been in custody in the Bahamas since he was arrested last Monday in connection with several U.S. criminal charges, which were unsealed a day later. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Mr. Bankman-Fried with fraud and money-laundering offenses, alleging he defrauded customers, lenders and investors. They also alleged he violated campaign-finance rules by making illegal political contributions.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Monday

09:00/GER: Dec Ifo Business Climate Index

10:00/EU: 3Q Labour Cost Index

10:00/EU: Oct Construction output

11:00/UK: Dec CBI Industrial Trends Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 0017ET

Latest news "Economy"
12:23aS.Africa's Woolworths to sell Australian business
RE
12:22aHydrogen, metals lead Australia's resource plans. But there's a catch: Russell
RE
12:22aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS