On Monday, WuXi AppTec's Shanghai-listed shares fell by an additional 10%, the daily trading limit, to 59.36 yuan ($8.30). WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics were 6.0% and 5.7% lower, respectively, in Hong Kong at midday.
The Big Year for EVs Gets Off to a Bumpy Start
The auto industry's pivot to electric vehicles has been rocked by setbacks in the first weeks of 2024, creating more uncertainty as a flood of new battery-powered models is hitting showrooms.
The latest bad news came Wednesday when Tesla-the world's most valuable automaker-warned of notably lower growth this year and left investors with few answers on how it will slow its profit-margin erosion.
Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Monday
00:01/UK: Dec Zoopla House Price Index
00:01/UK: Jan CBI Growth Indicator and Service Sector Survey
07:00/SWE: Dec Retail sales
07:00/SWE: 4Q Flash GDP
07:00/NOR: Dec Credit Indicator C2
09:00/AUT: Jan Austria Manufacturing PMI
09:00/ITA: Dec Foreign Trade non-EU
10:00/BEL: 4Q Preliminary GDP
11:00/IRL: Dec Retail Sales Index
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-29-24 0015ET