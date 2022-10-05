EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ -2

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to shrink some of its offices as many of its employees continue to do their jobs from home, the latest big company to reassess its real estate in the hybrid-work era.
The social-media giant will rearrange some office layouts, clustering desks and teams together to effectively put employees in closer proximity, the company's top real-estate executive said in an interview. The goal, he said, is to make the spaces more dynamic.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
00:01/IRL: Sep Ireland Services PMI
06:00/GER: Aug Foreign Trade
06:45/FRA: Aug Industrial Production Index
07:15/SPN: Sep Spain Services PMI
07:45/ITA: Sep Italy Services PMI
07:50/FRA: Sep France Services PMI
07:55/GER: Sep Germany Services PMI
08:00/ITA: 2Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts
08:00/EU: Sep Eurozone Services PMI
08:00/UK: Sep UK monthly car registrations figures
08:30/UK: Sep UK Official Reserves
08:30/UK: Sep S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
08:30/UK: Sep Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
09:00/EU: 2Q Quarterly sectoral accounts
09:00/EU: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments
09:00/ITA: 2Q GDP revised
09:00/CYP: Sep Registered Unemployed
09:00/CRO: Sep PPI
09:00/LUX: Sep CPI
10:00/IRL: Sep Monthly Unemployment
16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision
