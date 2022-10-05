EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Lower as OPEC+ -2

Meta Platforms Inc. plans to shrink some of its offices as many of its employees continue to do their jobs from home, the latest big company to reassess its real estate in the hybrid-work era.

The social-media giant will rearrange some office layouts, clustering desks and teams together to effectively put employees in closer proximity, the company's top real-estate executive said in an interview. The goal, he said, is to make the spaces more dynamic.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/IRL: Sep Ireland Services PMI

06:00/GER: Aug Foreign Trade

06:45/FRA: Aug Industrial Production Index

07:15/SPN: Sep Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: Sep Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Sep France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Sep Germany Services PMI

08:00/ITA: 2Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

08:00/EU: Sep Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: Sep UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: Sep UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Sep S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

08:30/UK: Sep Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/EU: 2Q Quarterly sectoral accounts

09:00/EU: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

09:00/ITA: 2Q GDP revised

09:00/CYP: Sep Registered Unemployed

09:00/CRO: Sep PPI

09:00/LUX: Sep CPI

10:00/IRL: Sep Monthly Unemployment

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

