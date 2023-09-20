08:00/POL: Aug Average gross wages

08:00/POL: Aug PPI

08:00/POL: Aug Industrial Production Index

08:30/UK: Jul UK House Price Index

09:00/EU: Jul Construction output

09:00/LUX: Aug Unemployment

09:00/LUX: 2Q Balance of Payments

15:59/GRE: Jul Balance of Payments

17:59/UK: Aug Aluminium Production report

17:59/POR: Jun ICSG Copper Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-23 0015ET