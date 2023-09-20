08:00/POL: Aug Average gross wages
08:00/POL: Aug PPI
08:00/POL: Aug Industrial Production Index
08:30/UK: Jul UK House Price Index
09:00/EU: Jul Construction output
09:00/LUX: Aug Unemployment
09:00/LUX: 2Q Balance of Payments
15:59/GRE: Jul Balance of Payments
17:59/UK: Aug Aluminium Production report
17:59/POR: Jun ICSG Copper Report
