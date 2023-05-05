07:00/AUT: Apr Wholesale Price Index
07:00/AUT: Feb Foreign Trade
07:00/SWI: Apr SNB foreign currency reserves
07:00/SPN: Mar Industrial Production
07:00/CZE: Mar Retail trade
08:00/ITA: Mar Retail Sales
08:30/UK: Apr S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI
09:00/LUX: Apr CPI
09:00/EU: Mar Retail trade
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-05-23 0016ET