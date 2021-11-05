EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares on Hold as Investors Reasses Central Bank Signals

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone, Italy Retail Sales; Germany, France Industrial Production; France Job Creation; ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts Results; U.S. Employment Report; updates from Siemens Gamesa, Rheinmetall, Saint-Gobain, Casino, Air France-KLM, International Consolidated Airlines, Finnair, Philips

Opening Call:

Europe faces a cautious opening session as investors continue to reassess signals from central banks over monetary policy. In Asia, fresh worries over Chinese developers dragged on the region's stock markets, while the dollar, gold, Treasury yields and oil all gained.

Equities:

European stocks will likely struggle for traction Friday at the end of a week in which global central banks avoided any hawkish surprises.

Renewed concerns over Chinese property developers will add to the market's caution. In Asia, shares dropped in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Kaisa Group suspended its shares. It had failed to make payments for a guaranteed wealth management product on Thursday.

IG said investors will keep a close watch on China Evergrande's upcoming payment deadline on Saturday, and whether it can continue to make payments.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended their record-setting streaks, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest update on stimulus spending and interest rates.

Forex:

The dollar remained firm in Asia, with the U.S. Dollar Index at its highest level since mid-October ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

Sterling, which was battered on Thursday following the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep interest rates steady, extended its retreat.

Nomura has advised selling sterling against the dollar as it expects the BOE to undershoot the market's expectations for future interest-rate rises. It has targeted a GBP/USD level of 1.3400 and placed a stop loss at 1.3850.

"Real rates [yields adjusted for inflation] suggest GBP pairs should decline and the BOE may not be as hawkish as the markets price into the front-end," said Nomura forex strategist Jordan Rochester.

However, Monex Europe said sterling should recover in the coming months as the BOE looks set to raise interest rates. The prospect of a rate rise will leave BOE on the "hawkish side of the spectrum" relative to other G10 central banks, resulting in front-end rates spreads supporting GBP/USD, said Monex forex analyst Simon Harvey.

"However, the ceiling to the U.K. two-year gilt [yields] curve given the speedbumps to the Bank Rate in the near-term suggests that GBP/USD will struggle climbing substantially above the 1.40 handle in the medium-term without a material upgrade to the Bank's economic outlook," Harvey said.

Read more analysts' reactions to the BOE decision here.

Energy is likely to become a more prominent driver for FX as the U.S. remains a net oil importer and winter pressures prices, said Bank of America.

Both equity and energy factors have been driving FX, said BofA, adding that the dollar usually falls when the S&P 500 or oil prices rise.

"Energy beta is still growing, while equity beta is normalizing...As we enter the winter season, we expect the energy factor to remain in focus, and it could overtake equity as the more prominent driving factor" for major currencies. BofA sees the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone "as the preferred expressions to capture this view."

Bonds:

Treasury yields edged higher in Asia after they fell Thursday, as traders reassessed their expectations for global central bank policy.

The yield on the 10-year note dropped to 1.524% Thursday, it's the lowest level since Oct. 14. The 2-year Treasury yield hit 0.415%, the biggest one-day decline since March 23, 2020.

Thursday's declines were seen by some traders as an indication that investors remain confident the Fed will ultimately keep inflation under control, and as a sign the growth outlook may have diminished. Even so, the differentials between yields on various Treasurys have widened, suggesting that worrisome signs of an economic slowdown seen over recent weeks have eased up a bit.

The BOE's decision forced traders to reconsider their expectations for how much central banks are willing to raise rates in the face of elevated inflation pressures around the world and a global economic growth slowdown. Yields on U.K. government bonds fell, along with U.K. swap rates, as traders priced in less monetary policy tightening following the decision.

"Traders who positioned for escalating rates in both the eurozone and England are now pulling back, and when something that fast happens in smaller government markets, some of that spills over into Treasurys," said Jim Vogel of FHN Financial. "They are taking the Fed out of the top tier of headlines."

Energy:

Oil in Asia recovered some of Thursday's heavy losses, when prices ended a volatile trading session at the lowest since early October. This followed the decision by OPEC+ to resist pressure from the Biden administration and keep crude production increases in place.

While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit-taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said.

But the upside for oil prices could be limited by the prospect that the U.S. and other consumers could tap strategic oil reserves, analysts said.

Metals:

Gold futures extended gains in Asia, helped by Thursday's fall in Treasury yields.

Oanda said central banks in major economies are turning dovish, with a surprise hold on interest rates by the BOE and the Fed's dovish taper supporting gold prices. Meanwhile, developing counties are scrambling for inflation hedges, Oanda added.

Aluminum prices fell as the drop in coal prices on stronger supply helped ease China's power shortage, said ANZ. China's National Development and Reform Commission said late Thursday that nationwide coal inventories at power plants reached 112 million tons, which can last 20 days.

"Not only are the risks of disruptions lower, costs of smelting the metal have also declined significantly," said ANZ. Expectations that Russia will remove taxes on aluminum exports and boost global supplies also weigh, said ANZ.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Fed Chair Powell Seen Visiting White House on Thursday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was seen visiting the White House on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Powell's term leading the central bank is set to expire next February. President Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he would announce decisions "fairly quickly" on whether he was offering Mr. Powell another term or tapping someone else to succeed him.

U.K. Rate-Decision Surprise Ripples Across Global Bond Markets

LONDON-The Bank of England's decision Thursday not to raise interest rates sent bond markets into a tizzy, leading to the biggest moves in U.K. bond yields in years.

The bank has said it expects to raise borrowing costs soon, moving ahead of the Federal Reserve and other major central banks in withdrawing stimulus to tame inflation.

RBA Flags Inflation Risks From Congested Global Supply Chains

SYDNEY-Shortages of goods and materials stemming from congested global supply chains could result in higher-than-anticipated inflation, Australia's central bank has said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday confirmed its updated forecast for an annual underlying inflation rate of 2.25% at the end of 2022, and of 2.5% a year later. Yet it cautioned that the impact of supply constraints amid port congestion and shipping shortages was hard to predict, with potential risks in both directions.

U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Fresh Record on Goods Demand, Higher Inflation

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September to $80.9 billion, a record, driven by climbing demand for capital goods like computers and electric equipment and industrial supplies that have been soaring in cost as global supply chains remain snarled.

The deficit in trade of goods and services grew 11.2% in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The trade deficit has been trending wider throughout the economic recovery, but this was the sharpest monthly increase in the deficit since July of 2020. Imports rose by 0.6% to $288.5 billion, also a monthly record.

Inflation Debate Hangs Over Stock Market's Record Run

Some traders are sticking with wagers on stubbornly high inflation after Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, underlining a divergence in expectations between segments of the bond market and the U.S. central bank.

The S&P 500 climbed to fresh records Wednesday and Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference assured investors the central bank wouldn't be overly aggressive with rate increases, even as it laid out plans to end bond purchases by June. Mr. Powell said that the central bank believes inflation will slow by the second or third quarter of next year, as businesses increase the production of goods and supply-chain snarls ease.



China, India and Other Developing Nations Seek $1.3 Trillion a Year in Climate Finance

GLASGOW-Most of the world's developing countries have backed a demand for wealthy nations to channel at least $1.3 trillion in climate finance to them annually starting in 2030, the opening salvo in one of the most contentious negotiating topics at the COP26 climate summit.

African nations and a group called the Like-Minded Developing Countries, which includes China, India and Indonesia, said in a document they submitted to the United Nations at the summit that half the money should go toward funding renewable energy in the developing world and half toward protecting these countries from the effects of global warming.

