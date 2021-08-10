Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Drift Lower -2-

08/10/2021 | 12:22am EDT
A fixed-income portfolio manager for Penn Mutual Asset Management, Mr. Ren had positioned his funds since late last year so that they held, in effect, a smaller amount of 10- and 30-year bonds than their benchmark index, leaving them less vulnerable to rising long-term interest rates. This stance paid off when U.S. Treasury yields soared in the first quarter of the year but started to drag on returns in subsequent months, as yields fell sharply and, for many on Wall Street, unexpectedly.

U.K. Retail Sales Rose in July But Growth Pace Slows

Retail sales in the U.K. rose in July although growth has begun to slow, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium.

British retail sales between July 4 and July 31 rose 6.4%, the report found. However, this was below the three-month average growth rate of 15%.

Belarus's Lukashenko Is Defiant After West Imposes More Sanctions

MINSK, Belarus-Belarusian leader Alexander Lukaskenko struck a defiant note at an hourslong televised briefing a year after claiming victory in a disputed election, scoffing at Western sanctions and vowing never to cede power to his political opponents, whom he dismissed as foreign-backed agents.

Monday's question-and-answer event with officials, academics and local and foreign journalists, billed as the "Big Conversation," lasted over eight hours and was broadcast live over state media. Mr. Lukashenko used it to lambaste his critics as the U.S., U.K. and Canada announced more financial sanctions to pressure him to step down after launching an often-violent crackdown on protesters seeking his removal.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

04:30/NED: Jun Manufacturing output

05:00/FIN: Jun Industrial Production

06:00/NOR: Jul CPI

06:00/NOR: Jul PPI

06:00/DEN: Jul CPI

07:00/SVK: Jun Industrial production

07:00/SVK: Jun Construction production

07:00/TUR: Jun Employment / Unemployment

07:00/HUN: Jul CPI

07:00/CZE: Jul CPI

07:00/CZE: Jun Import & export price indices

07:00/AUT: Jun Production Index

07:30/SWE: Jun New orders & deliveries in industry

07:30/SWE: Jun Industrial Production Index

08:00/BUL: Jun Industrial Production

09:00/MLT: Jun Industrial Production Index

09:00/LUX: Jun Industrial Production

09:00/GER: Aug ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

10:00/FRA: Jun OECD Composite Leading Indicators

15:59/UKR: Jul CPI

15:59/UKR: Jul PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 0021ET

HOT NEWS