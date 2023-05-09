MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

France foreign trade, balance of payments; UK report on jobs; trading updates from Fresenius SE, Fresenius Medical Care

Opening Call:

Shares may open a touch higher in Europe on Tuesday, extending previous gains. In Asia, stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields mostly fell; the dollar strengthened; while oil and gold weakened.

Equities:

European stocks are poised for mild gains on Tuesday, following their earlier advance, with banks and financial stocks likely to be the main gainers amid prospects of further interest-rate rises after the European Central Bank raised rates last week.

Investors could continue to parse a quarterly Federal Reserve survey of senior loan officers released Monday afternoon for signs that regional-bank woes, alongside the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening over the last 14 months, have started to translate into a credit crunch.

"Investors have been isolating the recent banking stress as a one-off event. While we don't expect the recent banking issues to become systemic, credit availability will tighten," said Treasury Partners, a New York-based investment firm with $9 billion in assets under management.

"We have yet to wring out the excesses of a decade of easy money, and the banking stress is emblematic of the breakage that has started to occur following the Fed's steep pace of rate hikes over the past year," it said.

Analysts said stock-market investors may be overly optimistic on the prospect for easing by the Fed.

Labor-market data looks "too hot" to justify a further dovish shift in Fed policy, said UBS Global Wealth Management. Inflation, though moderating, remains too high for comfort, it said, while stock-market valuations are pricing in "too rosy" an outcome for the economy.

Focus this week will be on Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's Bank of England rate decision.

Apollo Global Management said inflation "is sticky because of continued high wage inflation and the housing market recovering."

It added that "the market is underestimating the Fed's commitment to get inflation down from currently 5% to the FOMC's 2% inflation target."

Forex:

The dollar is firmer in Asia amid somewhat calm sentiment.

This mood has come amid the lack of significant U.S. economic data released Monday, MUFG Bank said.

More forex movements against the dollar are likely to materialize on or after Wednesday when the U.S. releases its CPI report, it added.

The market's pricing of a pivot to Fed cuts is out of sync with the FOMC's commitment to bringing down inflation, said Bank of America.

But if the hiking cycle is indeed at an end, it shouldn't imply dollar weakness, BofA said. "A common thread to past pause periods has indeed been dollar depreciation at the onset, but the direction is less clear over the full duration of the rate hold," it said.

BofA said the past three periods where the Fed paused rate hikes produced differing results for the dollar, and they expect the currency to find near-term support.

"Inflation has remained sticky and should keep the Fed committed to holding rates at terminal into 2024, well beyond market pricing," it said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields mostly declined after rising earlier, as markets digested Friday's surprisingly strong labor data ahead of inflation data due later this week.

CPI inflation due Wednesday is expected to show prices are still resilient.

Investors assessed the Fed's latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey for signs that financial institutions have tightened lending standards after the collapse of three U.S. regional banks.

Investors have largely priced in expectations for the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its next policy meeting in June after delivering its 10th consecutive hike last week.

Fed-funds futures show traders see an 89% probability the Fed will leave rates unchanged in June, and an 11% chance of another quarter-point hike next month. But they continue to price in rate cuts by year-end, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, fears of a credit crunch remain as a result of continued trouble for U.S. regional banks, stoking recession worries.

The Fed's quarterly survey on Monday shows that lending standards continued to tighten in the first quarter, as demand for commercial and industrial loans waned.

Energy:

Oil futures fell in Asia in a likely technical correction after gaining more than 2% on Monday, but losses may be limited by supply-side issues.

The amount of crude oil being held by stationary tankers has fallen to the lowest level since mid-February, according to Vortexa data, ANZ Research said.

Also, there have been supply disruptions in Canada, it said, noting wildfires in Alberta have spurred the shutdown of an oil pipeline system.

A healthy U.S. jobs reports on Friday "gave a boost to market sentiment that had been beaten down in the past few weeks due to banking concerns, " StoneX's Kansas City energy team said.

A recovery by regional-bank stocks also lifted sentiment. Renewed pressure on banking stocks last week was seen as adding to fears of a potential economic downturn.

"Indeed, as concerns around U.S. banks decrease, the oil market has been getting pushed higher on almost a tick-for-tick basis," SPI Asset Management said.

Nevertheless, a bullish tone to start the year based on excitement over China's reopening following the lifting of strict Covid curbs has faded, it noted, observing that prices of Chinese base metals, such as iron ore and copper, have fallen toward 2023 lows since mid-April, despite decent China data.

Metals:

Gold prices are slightly lower in Asia, but with the precious metal supported by signs of strong demand from China.

This demand should improve going forward, Oanda said, noting that China posted its sixth straight monthly increase in gold reserves.

Also, there seem to be too many recession risks for the precious metal-viewed as a safe haven-to undergo a substantial pullback, it added.

Expectations that the Fed has finished hiking interest rates have added another tailwind to the yellow metal's rally.

Insignia Consultants believes traders will prefer to be invested in gold and silver before U.S. inflation numbers come this week, with consumer-price-index data due out Wednesday and a producer-price-index reading set for release Thursday.

"Inflation and inflation trends will set the direction of gold and silver till early June," it said, adding that after the inflation numbers, there are no major U.S. economic data releases or central bank meetings.

Traders will probably switch between expectations of an interest-rate pause and an interest-rate cut and, for some, a last interest-rate hike in June, it said.

---

Copper edged up, as investor sentiment improved after worries ease over the U.S. regional bank turmoil.

Copper was little changed on the London Metal Exchange due to a U.K. public holiday, but advanced in Nymex trading as risk appetite improved, ANZ said.

---

Chinese iron-ore futures were higher, extending Monday's gains.

However, analysts are cautious regarding the uptrend of the ferrous metal's prices as it is unlikely to be strong.

"Iron ore's demand is expected to weaken, continuing to pressure the commodity's prices, while ore supply is also rebounding," Baocheng Futures said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Banks tighten standards in first quarter and expect trend to continue, Fed survey finds

The numbers: Lending officers at major banks told the Federal Reserve on Monday that in the first three months of the year they tightened standards and saw reduced demand. The banks said they expected the tightening trend to continue all year.

Key details: In the first-quarter Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, respondents reported tighter standards and weaker demand for commercial and industrial loans to all sizes of firms. There were tighter standards for all forms of commercial real-estate loans.

Fed's Goolsbee says he feels 'vibes' that a credit squeeze is coming

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Monday that he is getting the sense that banks are pulling back on providing credit to the economy.

"I am certainly getting vibes ... in the market and in the business context that a credit crunch or, at least, a credit squeeze, is beginning," Goolsbee said, in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

05:30/IRL: Mar Industrial Production and Turnover

06:00/NOR: 1Q Labour force survey

06:00/UK: Apr Halifax House Price Index

06:00/DEN: Mar Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Mar External trade (provisional figures)

06:30/HUN: Mar Preliminary External Trade

06:45/FRA: Mar Foreign trade

06:45/FRA: Mar Balance of payments

07:00/CZE: Mar Industry, Construction

07:00/CZE: Mar External trade

07:00/SVK: Mar Foreign trade

09:00/CRO: Mar Foreign Trade

23:01/UK: Apr KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 0015ET