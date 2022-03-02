EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Fall Again as -2

Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Dell Technologies Inc. joined the roster of companies retreating from Russia, while other global businesses, including Volkswagen AG, warned of further supply disruptions following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The moves were wide ranging and reflected several dynamics that have played out since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last week. Some companies have signaled they wanted to take a stand against Russia. At the same time, key parts and commodities that typically flow out of Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter and an auto-parts supplier, have been bottled up inside the country.

Russia Scrambles to Maintain Oil Sales, Lifeblood of Economy

In their broadside of sanctions on Russia, the U.S. and its allies are going out of their way to spare energy shipments and keep economies humming and voters warm.

The oil market went on strike anyway. Acting as if energy were in the crosshairs of Western sanctions officials, refiners balked at buying Russian oil and banks are refusing to finance shipments of Russian commodities, according to traders, oil executives and bankers.

U.S., IEA Agree to Release 60 Million Barrels From Oil Stockpiles Amid Ukraine Turmoil

The U.S. and other major oil-consuming nations said Tuesday they would release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles, sending a jolt of new crude supplies into the market amid a price surge caused by the Ukraine crisis.

The move by members of the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based group that includes the U.S., Japan and much of Europe, represents another coordinated effort to counter Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. The coordinated drawdown is the fourth in the 47-year history of the IEA and is second by size only to the release it executed during the first Gulf War in 1991.

Russia Races to Protect Financial System From Barrage of Sanctions

Russia sifted through the financial wreckage caused by Western sanctions, as its stock market remained closed and the government announced new measures to try to limit the damage to the economy.

Sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European nations in recent days have cut major Russian banks' access to the dollar and other reserve currencies and will soon sever some of the lenders from the Swift global-payments messaging system.

Ukraine War's Impact on Manufacturers Is Foggy

Manufacturers' supply-chain problems looked as if they were set to start easing this year. Russia's invasion of Ukraine could throw a wrench into that process, but good luck figuring out what the actual outcome will be.

The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said that its index of U.S. manufacturing activity rose to 58.6 in February from 57.6 a month earlier, while a similarly constructed manufacturing index from IHS Markit rose to 57.3 from 55.5. For both indexes, anything over 50 indicates expansion.

U.S. Says It Is Realigning Its China Trade Policy

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration said it is realigning its trade policy toward China, looking at all existing tools and potentially new ones to combat Beijing's state-led nonmarket practices.

In its annual trade policy agenda released Tuesday, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the U.S. is raising its concerns directly with China and accelerating joint work with allies and partners.

U.S. to Ban Russian Flights From American Airspace

The U.S. government will ban Russian aircraft from American airspace, broadening aviation restrictions as the West expands sanctions over the war in Ukraine, President Biden said Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

"Tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights-further isolating Russia-and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Mr. Biden said.

U.S. Rushes Arms to Ukraine as Russian Forces Escalate Attacks

U.S. efforts to provide Ukraine weapons to battle the Russian invasion are complicated by limited supply lines, a potentially small window to save Kyiv from collapse and a Cold War legacy that made Western small arms ammunition incompatible with those produced in the Eastern Bloc.

While acknowledging the challenges moving weapons into Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks, the Pentagon believes U.S. and Western assistance is proving effective. "We believe it is getting into the right hands, that they are actively using these systems," a senior defense official said Tuesday.

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Lays Off All Employees

The operator of Nord Stream 2 AG, a major gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany, has laid off more than 100 workers and wound down its operations, according to a Swiss official.

Nord Stream 2 has massive payment difficulties due to the sanctions imposed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has dismissed all of its 106 employees, said Silvia Thalmann-Gut, a senior executive in the local government of a Swiss region, on Tuesday.

