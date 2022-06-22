EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Retreat Again as -2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by Bayer AG to end thousands of lawsuits alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, potentially costing the German conglomerate billions of dollars in legal settlements.
Bayer has been mired in Roundup litigation since acquiring Monsanto, the product's original owner, in 2018.
Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
04:30/NED: Jun Consumer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Apr Consumer Spending
06:00/UK: May UK producer prices
06:00/UK: May UK monthly inflation figures
06:00/SWE: May Labour Force Survey
06:00/DEN: Jun Consumer expectations
07:00/SPN: Apr Industrial Orders & Turnover
07:00/SWI: 1Q Balance of Payments
08:00/POL: May Retail Sales
08:30/UK: Apr UK House Price Index
10:00/IRL: May WPI
12:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision
13:00/BEL: Jun Consumer Confidence Survey
14:00/EU: Jun FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
16:59/HUN: 1Q Balance of Payments
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-22-22 0029ET