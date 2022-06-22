Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Retreat Again as -2-

06/22/2022 | 12:30am EDT
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid by Bayer AG to end thousands of lawsuits alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, potentially costing the German conglomerate billions of dollars in legal settlements.

Bayer has been mired in Roundup litigation since acquiring Monsanto, the product's original owner, in 2018.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Wednesday

04:30/NED: Jun Consumer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Apr Consumer Spending

06:00/UK: May UK producer prices

06:00/UK: May UK monthly inflation figures

06:00/SWE: May Labour Force Survey

06:00/DEN: Jun Consumer expectations

07:00/SPN: Apr Industrial Orders & Turnover

07:00/SWI: 1Q Balance of Payments

08:00/POL: May Retail Sales

08:30/UK: Apr UK House Price Index

10:00/IRL: May WPI

12:30/CZE: Czech interest rate decision

13:00/BEL: Jun Consumer Confidence Survey

14:00/EU: Jun FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator

16:59/HUN: 1Q Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 0029ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aSaipem's planned 2 billion euro capital hike to run from June 27
RE
01:29aS&P Global downgrades developer Greenland to 'selective default'
RE
01:27aEarthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan
RE
01:22aAfghanistan quake kills at least 130
RE
01:22aChina's June home sales likely to rise sharply -private forecaster
RE
01:20a$2.4 trillion put into energy in 2022 not enough to tackle supply crunch - IEA
RE
01:17aPakistan, IMF say bailout talks make progress
RE
01:13aGradual hike in Thai policy rate to limit side effects -c.bank minutes
RE
01:11aEU seeks to heal, bring back nature with landmark law
RE
01:07aIndian shares drop over 1% after pullback rally fizzles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

