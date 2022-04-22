EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Slide as Powell Seals Rate Rise Expectations

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone, Germany, France, UK Flash PMI; EU, Italy Balance of Payments; UK Retail Sales; Bundesbank monthly report; IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings; updates from SAP, Vinci, Renault, EssilorLuxottica, Orpea, Holcim, Merck KGaA, Telefonica, Swiss Life, Lagardere, Volvo, Saab, Autoliv, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Opening Call:

Shares in Europe face an early selloff, tracking heavy losses on Wall Street, after Jerome Powell kept a 50-basis point rate increase in May on the table. In Asia, major stock benchmarks were lower, but with losses largely contained; the dollar and Treasury yields extended their gains; oil fell and gold was steady.

Equities:

European stock-index futures tumbled early Friday after Wall Street booked their sharpest declines in nearly two weeks following comments from Jerome Powell.

The U.S. declines intensified after the Federal Reserve chief added his support to "front-end loading" of interest rate increases, including a potential 50 basis point hike in May.

"It is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said, during a discussion hosted by the IMF in Washington D.C.

Powell's speech also put the focus back on high inflation, and the Fed's response, even as investors monitored the latest batch of quarterly earnings.

"There are just a lot of different sources of concern and uncertainty that are facing markets," said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist with Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. "The key issue is inflation, and also the path of monetary policy," Melson said.

Until investors have more clarity on both fronts, Melson anticipates it won't take much to spark selloffs in stocks.

Read: Powell Seals Expectations of Half-Point Rate Rise in May

Forex:

The dollar continued to climb in Asia after comments by Jerome Powell sent yet another clear hawkish signal.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said Powell's stance that the process to restore price stability without creating a slowdown that amounts to a recession was "going to be very challenging" has added to market jitters.

Piper Sandler's Roberto Perli said the currency is likely to remain strong as investors seek safety on lasting uncertainties stemming from the war and supply-chain wrinkles. Perli said the U.S. is likely heading to a recession by the end of next year as a result of aggressive monetary tightening to fight inflation, but still the American economy has better prospects than Europe's or Japan's. This will support the greenback.

---

A recent correction in the currencies of commodity producers is likely to be temporary, strategist Marek Raczko of Barclays said in a research note focused on the South African rand.

"Globally, we have seen a correction in the commodity currency rally, which has also translated into weaker ZAR. We expect...EM commodity producers' FX to return to the appreciation trend."

Raczko said the rand has been under pressure from local headwinds, too. "We do not recommend being long ZAR at this point, even though we find current ZAR levels to be attractive."

Bonds:

Treasury yields extended their gains in Asia following Powell's comments.

Anxiety over the Fed's projected rate-increase path helped fuel selling in Treasurys Thursday, with the yield on the 10-year note hitting its highest level since December 2018.

"Powell confirmed 50 bp [not 75 bp] is on the table for May's meeting. Investors are also fretting over inflation [as evidenced by the record large 5.6 bp stop-through at the 5-year TIPS auction], and while duration might be vulnerable at the moment, it remains poised to continue outperforming the front-end of the curve," wrote strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery of BMO Capital Markets.

Energy:

Oil prices weakened in Asia with China's Covid-19 lockdowns and the resulting reduction in mobility signaling that fuel demand, and hence oil demand, will normalize, ANZ said.

That said, production issues should offer support: Protests in Libya have led to the country's crude supply dropping to 800,000 barrels a day from 1.3 million barrels a day, while Russian production is also falling due to the war in Ukraine. ANZ noted that OPEC producers were disciplined in March, with production rising only 90,000 barrels a day.

Oil futures finished around 1.5% higher Thursday, but below the session's best levels, as the European Union continued to mull the prospect of banning imports of Russian crude.

Metals:

Gold was little changed in Asian trading, with some support from tightness in the physical bullion market.

Goldman Sachs has a year-end gold target price of $2,500 an ounce due to high demand. It said the "gold ETF build continues, Chinese gold premium remains strong, Russia is likely buying up all domestic gold production and [developed-market] retail gold purchases are running at record high levels."

If strength in physical-investment demand continues, gold has to eventually rise to price out consumers and make room for investors, Goldman Sachs said.

Gold futures posted a third consecutive decline on Thursday after Powell sealed expectations of a half-point rate rise in May.

---

Copper was slightly weaker as wider macroeconomic fears of a global recession weigh on investor sentiment, said brokerage Marex.

"Demand concerns have weighed as has the wider macro fears around what seems like an inevitable recession." However, production issues could lend some price support, Marex added, noting that the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has halted production as local protesters disrupt operations.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Fed's Powell Seals Expectations of Half-Point Rate Rise in May

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was likely to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its meeting next month and indicated similar rate rises could be warranted after that to lower inflation.

A rate increase in May, following the Fed's decision to lift rates from near zero by a quarter percentage point last month, would mark the first time since 2006 that the central bank increased its policy rate at back-to-back meetings. A half-point increase would be the first such move since 2000.

Economic Impacts, Global Politics Limit Potential Actions Against Russia, Yellen Says

WASHINGTON-The U.S. and its allies are constrained in their efforts to reduce Russian energy revenue because of the risks posed to the global economy, while a push to remove Russia from international organizations like the Group of 20 major economies lacks international consensus, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Ms. Yellen committed to providing an additional $500 million to help Ukraine pay general government expenses, adding to the roughly $500 million the U.S. already provided in nonmilitary aid to Ukraine. Ms. Yellen said the Biden administration soon would request more funds from Congress for the aid. President Biden outlined additional military aid on Thursday.

Russia's War Machine Hurt by U.S. Export Ban, Commerce Secretary Says

WASHINGTON-Export controls implemented by the U.S. and its allies have cut Russia's imports of high-tech goods by more than half-and more export restrictions are being readied, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

The blacklist-which covers products such as semiconductors, telecommunications equipment, lasers, avionics and maritime technologies-has left the Russian military struggling to find parts for tanks, satellites and rocket launching systems, the commerce secretary said. Russia is also short of semiconductors it needs for night-vision goggles and avionics, she said.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls to Lowest Level Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Confidence among British consumers deteriorated for a fifth straight month in April, dropping to the lowest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis, as the fall of households' real incomes due to high inflation intensifies.

The consumer-confidence barometer compiled by research firm GfK declined to minus 38 in April from minus 31 in March, a touch off the series record low of minus 39 registered in July 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Russia Says It Controls Mariupol, but Ukrainian Troops Hold Out in Steel Plant

KYIV, Ukraine-Russia said Thursday it had taken control of Mariupol, presenting it as one of its first victories in the conflict after weeks of setbacks, though Ukrainian forces were still blockaded inside a vast steel plant in the city and said they were continuing to launch attacks on Russian positions.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a meeting at the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops were in control of the strategic port city and that the Azovstal plant in the south where Ukrainian forces were holed up had been blocked off.

Israeli-Palestinian Clashes Intensify as More Jews Visit Jerusalem's Contested Holy Site

A wave of clashes between Israeli authorities and Palestinians in Jerusalem has brought renewed attention to the growth in religious Jewish visitors to the city's holiest site and escalating fears among Muslims that they are losing control of sacred ground.

After a week of near-daily violence on the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, Israeli police said there were more skirmishes with Palestinians around the Al Aqsa mosque Thursday morning, as dozens of masked men tried to prevent Jewish visitors from visiting the area by throwing stones and shooting fireworks. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 20 Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

06:00/UK: Mar UK monthly retail sales figures

07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Orders & Turnover

07:15/FRA: Apr France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Apr Germany Flash PMI

08:00/EU: Feb Euro area balance of payments

08:00/POL: Mar Retail Sales

08:00/EU: Apr Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Apr Flash UK PMI

09:00/ITA: Feb Balance of Payments

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 0016ET