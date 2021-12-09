EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as -2

The House Financial Services Committee, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), called the hearing in hopes of improving lawmakers' understanding of crypto assets and how the sector fits into existing regulations. While millions of Americans have invested in crypto assets, many experts say the asset class needs clearer rules of the road, which Congress could provide.

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Authorized by FDA as Novel Tool to Prevent Symptomatic Disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a preventive antibody combination from AstraZeneca PLC that has shown strong efficacy in reducing risk of symptomatic Covid-19, offering a first-of-its-kind alternative for a minority of people for whom vaccines are considered less effective.

The antibody cocktail, called Evusheld, is aimed primarily for use in a minority of adolescents and adults age 12 and older with moderate to severely compromised immune systems. That may be because they have cancer or another illness or take medications or undergo treatments such as chemotherapy that inhibit an immune response to Covid-19 vaccines, the FDA said in a statement.

Justice Department Told Deutsche Bank Lender May Have Violated Criminal Settlement

The Justice Department has informed Deutsche Bank AG that the German lender may have violated a criminal settlement when it failed to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint in its asset-management arm's sustainable investing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The complaint alleged that the asset manager, DWS Group, overstated how much it used environmental, social and governance criteria, known by the industry acronym ESG, to manage its assets. U.S. authorities learned of the issue in an August Wall Street Journal article, rather than from the bank, which had ongoing disclosure and compliance obligations under the earlier criminal settlement, according to people familiar with the matter.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:01/UK: Nov RICS Residential Market Survey

01:01/UK: Nov KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs

07:00/GER: 3Q Labour cost index

07:00/GER: Oct Foreign Trade

07:00/DEN: Oct Balance of payments (provisional figures)

07:00/DEN: Oct External trade (provisional figures)

07:00/NOR: Oct Monthly GDP

08:00/HUN: Oct Preliminary External Trade

08:00/SVK: Oct Foreign trade

09:30/UK: 3Q Business Finance Review

10:00/CRO: Oct Foreign Trade

10:00/MLT: Oct Industrial Production Index

11:00/IRL: Oct Industrial Production and Turnover

11:00/FRA: Oct OECD Composite Leading Indicators

11:00/IRL: Nov CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

