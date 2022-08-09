EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as Focus Turns to U.S. Inflation, Fed's Next Move

MARKET WRAPS

OECD Composite Leading Indicators; updates from Continental, Munich Re, InterContinental Hotels, abrdn, Legal & General

Caution ahead of the latest U.S. inflation data this week and the likelihood of more aggressive Fed action, will dampen the mood in Europe on Tuesday. In Asia, most major benchmarks were higher, while the dollar, Treasury yields and commodities all declined.

Equities:

Shares in Europe face a mildly-negative open on Tuesday as investors continue to consider U.S. earnings, the upside surprise in July jobs growth and inflation data coming later this week.

The major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Monday, gaining in the morning before returning to neutral territory in the afternoon.

After the latest employment report showed that the U.S. economy added more than twice the number of jobs that economists expected last month, investors are waiting for the month's next key release, the consumer price index, on Wednesday.

In sum, both the jobs report and the latest inflation data should improve investors' understanding of how much more interest-rate hiking the Federal Reserve has in store.

"The U.S. labor market remains hot," Huw Roberts, head of analytics at Quant Insight, said. "But that increases fears of more aggressive Fed rate hikes."

Economic Insight:

Further escalation of tensions in Taiwan could add to shortages in the automotive and electronics sectors and fuel inflation, Capital Economics said.

"Taiwan matters far more to the world economy than its 1% share of global GDP would indicate. Taiwan is by far the world's biggest producer of the processor chips that are increasingly ubiquitous in new products."

Capital Economics warns about a possible military blockade of the island that could restrict shipments. "It takes two-to-three years to build a semiconductor plant from scratch."

Forex:

The dollar weakened further in Asia as investors positioned ahead of Wednesday's U.S. July CPI report.

CBA said both headline and core inflation are likely to remain high, which coupled with continued hawkish messages from the Fed, can support the dollar.

---

Sterling looks set to depreciate due to political uncertainties and acute stagflation in the U.K., Generali Investments said, adding that Britain is probably facing the most adverse stagflation--weak growth combined with high inflation--dilemma among advanced economies.

"Coupled with political uncertainties [Boris Johnson's succession, North Ireland protocol showdown with EU] and shaky risk sentiment, this leaves more downside for GBP versus USD, but less so against a similarly troubled EUR."

Bonds:

Investors continued to rush back into bonds after Friday's selloff, widening the 2 year-10 year curve inversion.

The inversion backs up the narrative that investors expect heft rate increases in the short term, followed by rate cuts as the economy grinds to a halt.

"The bond market does not reflect the bullish growth expectations of the stock market with interest rates down again" with a "still a very inverted yield curve," asset manager Louis Navellier said.

Energy:

Crude-oil prices were lower in Asian trade, with ANZ saying the focus is likely to remain on the prospect of a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and ongoing demand concerns.

Read: EU Presents 'Final Text' to Iran for Reviving Nuclear Deal

Despite signs that China's demand is starting to improve, crude-oil imports remain low on a seasonal basis due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions there.

Oil futures ended higher on Monday, extending a bounce after major benchmarks last week traded at their lowest levels since February on worries about the demand outlook.

Metals:

Gold futures were slightly weaker but remained above the key $1,800 level.

OANDA said bullion may struggle to rally much further before the U.S. inflation data this week. Price pressures are expected to show a moderation for July, which may be good news for gold.

---

Zinc prices fell on worries over higher inventories.

Total stockpiles have risen by 10% over the past week as demand fades in Western countries on tighter monetary policies and rising energy prices, ANZ Research said.

Supplies of zinc for immediate delivery on the LME increased by the most in tonnage terms since 2021.

---

Iron-ore futures dipped, weighed by higher Fed rate-increase bets following Friday's U.S. employment report.

These expectations are likely to weigh on risk sentiment, while bearish global headwinds begin to take hold once again in the industrial metal complex, TD Securities said.

Broad macroeconomic growth and recession fears, together with persistently reduced Chinese mobility due to the country's "Covid-Zero" policy, are expected to offset any renewed bullishness.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Consumers Lower Their Expectations of Future Inflation

Americans are expecting less inflation in coming years, according to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Respondents' median expectation in July was for an annual inflation rate of 6.2% in one year, down from the 6.8% they expected in June, the regional reserve bank said Monday. They expected inflation in three years to be at 3.2%, down from the 3.6% they expected in June, and inflation in five years to be at 2.3%, down from a previous 2.8%.

Tesla, EV Makers Stand to Get Billions for Factories From Senate Bill

The Senate climate bill passed over the weekend offers billions of dollars for electric-vehicle and battery factories, and includes rules that the auto industry says will make it tougher for some consumers to qualify for EV tax breaks.

The bill, which passed 51-50 on Sunday, sets aside more than $15 billion to retool factories and build new ones, according to industry groups. The measure aims to help traditional auto makers, startups and suppliers as they grow their facilities to collectively roll out dozens of EV models in the next couple of years.

EU Presents 'Final Text' to Iran for Reviving Nuclear Deal

U.S. and European officials announced Monday that a text for restoring the 2015 nuclear accord had been completed and that negotiations were finished, saying Iran must now decide whether to take or leave the deal.

A senior European Union official said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will now write to the U.S., Iran and the other negotiating parties, setting out next steps for approving a deal. The official said Iran would have "very, very few weeks" to decide whether to revive the deal.

China's Car Sales Keep Rebounding as Production Revs Up

SINGAPORE-Car sales in the world's biggest auto market continued to recover in July as production was ramped up following earlier disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and Chinese authorities offered incentives to boost consumption.

Last month, China's retail sales of passenger cars rose 20.4% from a year earlier to 1.81 million vehicles, the China Passenger Car Association said Tuesday.

Attacks at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Are Suicidal, U.N. Chief Warns

KYIV, Ukraine-The international crisis over the weekend shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant deepened on Monday as Russia and Ukraine traded blame for missile attacks and the United Nations secretary-general warned that an attack on a nuclear facility would be suicidal.

Ukraine's nuclear regulator Energoatom on Monday accused Russia of bombing power lines to sever the Zaporizhzhia plant from the Ukrainian electrical grid and goading Ukrainian forces positioned across the river into attacks. It said the plant's staff were forced to close one of its six reactors over the weekend after an attack that severed a high-voltage power line, damaged three radiation monitors and shattered 800 square meters of window surfaces.

U.K. Retail Sales Rose as Consumers Faced Record-High Temperatures

U.K. retail sales increased in July as the heat wave boosted sales of hot-weather clothing, picnic treats and electric fans, according to the latest British Retail Consortium and KPMG report.

Retail sales rose 1.6% in July on a like-for-like basis, which compares with an increase of 4.7% in July 2021, the report said.

Russia Says it Won't Allow U.S. Inspection for Now of Its Nuclear Weapons

The crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine spilled into the realm of arms control on Monday when Moscow said it won't support the resumption of inspections of its nuclear arsenal under the New START nuclear arms treaty because of travel restrictions imposed by the U.S.

The accord, which cuts long-range nuclear arms, is the last major agreement regulating the nuclear competition between Washington and Moscow. Both sides have been observing its limits.

Ben & Jerry's Tells Court That Unilever Could Undermine Its Social Mission

Ben & Jerry's board members on Monday called for parent company Unilever PLC to be prevented from transferring the ice cream maker's assets to a local licensee in Israel, saying the brand's products could be used to oppose social issues that it supports.

Lawyers representing Ben & Jerry's independent board members made the comments in a court hearing about their request last month to block Unilever's sale of the brand's Israel operations-an unusual case of a brand taking on its corporate owner.

