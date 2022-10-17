EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as UK -2

While Mr. Zuckerberg has said the transition to a more immersive online experience will take years, the company's flagship metaverse offering for consumers, Horizon Worlds, is falling short of internal performance expectations.

State Department Urges Silicon Valley to Aid National Security Effort

WASHINGTON-The State Department is expanding its outreach to U.S. technology firms to get them more involved in some of the world's top national security challenges, from the war in Ukraine to growing competition with China, U.S. officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Silicon Valley starting Sunday as part of the push to make cybersecurity among the State Department's leading priorities. He will meet with corporate leaders "to highlight the key role for technology diplomacy in advancing U.S. economic and national security," according to the State Department.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/NOR: Sep External trade in goods

07:00/SVK: Aug New orders in industry

07:00/CZE: Sep PPI

08:00/ITA: Sep CPI

08:00/BUL: Sep CPI

10:00/IRL: Aug Goods Exports and Imports

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 0033ET