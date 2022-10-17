Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares to Struggle as UK -2-

10/17/2022 | 12:34am EDT
While Mr. Zuckerberg has said the transition to a more immersive online experience will take years, the company's flagship metaverse offering for consumers, Horizon Worlds, is falling short of internal performance expectations.


State Department Urges Silicon Valley to Aid National Security Effort

WASHINGTON-The State Department is expanding its outreach to U.S. technology firms to get them more involved in some of the world's top national security challenges, from the war in Ukraine to growing competition with China, U.S. officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Silicon Valley starting Sunday as part of the push to make cybersecurity among the State Department's leading priorities. He will meet with corporate leaders "to highlight the key role for technology diplomacy in advancing U.S. economic and national security," according to the State Department.


Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/NOR: Sep External trade in goods

07:00/SVK: Aug New orders in industry

07:00/CZE: Sep PPI

08:00/ITA: Sep CPI

08:00/BUL: Sep CPI

10:00/IRL: Aug Goods Exports and Imports

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

