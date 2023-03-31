The three-year plan, unveiled Thursday, calls for new spending of GBP400 million, equivalent to $495 million, at several government agencies-GBP200 million of which will come from the government and GBP200 million from a levy on the private sector. The government will make a GBP100 million investment in data analytics and other technology to aid law enforcement.
Virgin Orbit Holdings to Cut Workforce by 85%
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. on Thursday said it reduced its headcount by about 675 employees, about 85% of its workforce, to reduce expenses as it has been unable to secure meaningful funding.
Shares nosedived 39% to 21 cents in after-hours trading.
Reporting on Russia Became More Treacherous After Ukraine Invasion
The Russian media landscape in which Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich worked is far different and more dangerous than the one in which he and other Western journalists operated before last year's invasion of Ukraine.
Mr. Gershkovich has been detained since Wednesday by Russian authorities, who accuse him of espionage. His arrest, while on a reporting trip in the city of Yekaterinburg, around 800 miles east of Moscow, marks the first detention of an American journalist for allegations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal denied the allegations, and the Biden administration condemned the detention.
Wall Street Bonuses Fall by Most Since 2008
The average Wall Street bonus fell 26% last year, the biggest percentage drop since the financial crisis, as a slump in deal making cut into bankers' compensation.
Financial employees received average bonus checks of $176,000 last year, compared with a record high $240,000 a year earlier, the New York state comptroller's office said in a report Thursday. The annual report measures bonuses paid to employees in New York's securities industry and doesn't include base salaries, stock options or other forms of deferred compensation.
Expected Major Events for Friday
04:30/NED: Feb Retail turnover
06:00/GER: Feb Foreign trade price indices
06:00/UK: 4Q Business investment revised results
06:00/UK: 4Q Balance of Payments
06:00/DEN: 4Q Revised GDP
06:00/UK: 4Q UK quarterly national accounts
06:00/GER: Feb Retail Trade
06:00/UK: Mar Nationwide House Price Index
06:30/HUN: Feb PPI
06:30/SWI: Feb Retail Sales
06:45/FRA: Feb PPI
06:45/FRA: Feb Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
06:45/FRA: Mar Provisional CPI
07:00/TUR: Feb Foreign Trade
07:30/EU: Mar EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
07:55/GER: Mar Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
08:00/ITA: Jan Industrial turnover
09:00/LUX: Feb PPI
09:00/BEL: 4Q Balance of Payments
09:00/CRO: Feb Industrial Production Volume Index
09:00/CYP: Feb PPI
09:00/GRE: Jan Turnover Index in Retail Trade
09:00/ITA: Mar Provisional CPI
09:00/ITA: Mar Cities CPI
09:00/EU: Feb Unemployment
09:00/EU: Mar Flash Estimate euro area inflation
09:00/GRE: Feb Labour Force Survey
12:00/POL: 4Q Quarterly Balance of Payments
16:59/SPN: Feb Budget deficit
16:59/SPN: Jan Monthly Balance of Payments
16:59/SPN: Jan Budget deficit
16:59/SPN: Dec Budget deficit
16:59/BEL: Feb PPI
All times in GMT.
