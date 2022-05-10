EMEA Morning Briefing : Steadier Start Seen for Stocks But Headwinds Persist

MARKET WRAPS

Germany ZEW Indicator; Italy Industrial Production; OECD Composite Leading Indicators; updates from Clariant, Munich Re, Bayer, Schaeffler, Porsche, Alstom, Salvatore Ferragamo, Pirelli, Lufthansa, Hugo Boss, Rheinmetall, Swatch, Solvay, Siltronic, Fraport, Vonovia, Avast, Renishaw, Capita, AstraZeneca, Direct Line, DSM, Philips

European shares could carve out minor opening gains Tuesday, although sentiment remains fragile. Asian stocks were broadly lower; the dollar, Treasury yields and oil were down; and gold was flat.

Equities:

European stock-index futures were steady early Tuesday and losses appeared contained, despite the rout on Wall Street and broad weakness in Asia.

U.S. stocks slid to their lowest in 2022 on Monday, with technology and energy shares leading declines as Nasdaq fell more than 4%.

Stock-market sentiment could be summed up in a single word, according to Daniel Tenengauzer, head of markets strategy and insights for BNY Mellon: "Bad," he said. Financial markets are in an even worse mood than they were in the 2008 global financial crisis, based on BNY's own model, he said.

Investors are assessing the risks of continued high inflation against the prospects of weakening growth, combined with the need of policy makers to continue lifting interest rates. While Jerome Powell said the central bank was not actively considering a 75-basis-point rate hike, that isn't likely to keep some corners of the market from pricing that in.

"The world remains a scary place for investors this year," said Alejo Czerwonko of UBS Global Wealth Management. "We have been dealt with one negative shock after another, all taking a heavy toll on the global economic outlook."

Read: Inflation, Sharp Rise in Interest Rates Pose Financial Risks, Fed Says

Stocks to Watch:

Philip Morris is in advanced talks to acquire Swedish Match, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be valued at $15 billion or more and bolster the tobacco giant's exposure to the rapidly growing market for smoke-free brands. Read more.

Forex:

The dollar was slightly weaker against most major currencies in Asia, as falling Treasury yields reduced the appeal of dollar-denominated fixed-income assets.

However, ongoing heavy losses in stock markets and yield spreads continued to suggest further dollar upside against G10 currencies, as well as the euro-heavy USD Index, said Westpac. The eurozone is struggling with a more acute stagflationary situation than the U.S., while China is battling a Covid-19 outbreak with strict lockdowns, undermining emerging-market growth expectations.

JPMorgan said the Fed hasn't derailed the dollar. "Despite a pushback from the Fed on 75bp, we keep our long dollar and defensive view intact. Recent dollar strength wasn't just about a hawkish Fed, it was more about slowing growth outside the U.S.; the Fed can't correct for this."

JPMorgan added: "We assess the extent to which growth tail risks are currently discounted by FX markets and conclude that the broad dollar, euro and high beta FX ex-commodity exporters are fair to the growth revisions in hand thus far. There is hardly any discount for lingering tail risks. Stay defensive and long dollars."

MUFG has recommended buying the euro against the pound as a weak U.K. economy will limit further Bank of England interest-rate rises, while European Central Bank policymakers appear to have concluded they will need to increase rates soon.

MUFG has targeted a rise in EUR/GBP to 0.8800, with a stop loss at 0.8440. Last week's BOE statement, when it raised rates to 1%, was a "clear signal of being close to pausing," MUFG said.

GDP forecasts were "grim" and the three-year inflation forecast based on unchanged rates was close to the BOE's 2% target, at 2.16%.

Bonds:

Treasury yields continued to turn lower Tuesday after the 10-year yield briefly broke above 3.20% in New York.

The focus this week is on inflation data and any signs of a slowing in price pressures. It will also be a busy week for Fed officials, with several slated to speak on Tuesday.

"With only two rate hikes executed and the balance sheet rundown yet to begin, we suspect that the higher volatility regime is here to stay," said BMO Capital Markets.

"Until Wednesday when April's CPI data is revealed and the 10-year refunding is taken down, it will be up to Tuesday's heavy slate of Fed rhetoric to inform the staying power of the pullback from the fresh cycle highs."

Morgan Stanley said investors should keep watching inflation, labor data and companies' guidance "for signs of inflection points."

"Consider using equity rallies to take profits in passive indexes and redeploy toward active managers with balanced and 'growth at a reasonable price' processes," said Morgan Stanley, adding that uncertainty remains at high levels.

It said Treasurys are "now trading closer to near-term fair value" and "are a decent relative portfolio hedge."

Energy:

Oil's losses continued in Asia as the planned EU ban on Russian crude faces resistance. Countries heavily reliant on Russia for oil are seeking an extended phase out, said ANZ.

Read: Hungary Holds Up European Oil Embargo on Russia

Weak demand from China due to the Covid lockdowns and Saudi Aramco cutting its crude selling prices were also weighing on the oil market, ANZ said.

Crude tracked a selloff in global assets Monday, with prices closing 6% lower to start the week.

Metals:

Gold futures were little changed in Asian trade. The World Gold Council said in a report that the dollar is at its highest level in 19 years, putting downward pressure on bullion. Central bank hawkishness was also raising the opportunity cost of gold.

"A strong dollar can create a headwind for the price of gold. However, we believe that if the dollar remains strong, gold's reaction could be influenced by the drivers behind the dollar rather than its direction alone."

Gold booked its worst day in a week Monday, closing down 1.3%, as traders picked the dollar as the safe place to hide while the Fed ratchets up interest rates.

Aluminum prices were a touch weaker, weighed by a weakening yuan and as lockdowns in China hurt industrial activity,

Industrial metals including aluminum are "caught in the slipstream of the yuan's devaluation, which gained momentum after China reported weaker export growth for April," said ING.

The market "also seems to have come to the conclusion that the prolonged lockdowns in China are causing greater damage to demand compared to the early 2020 outbreak from Wuhan."

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Inflation, Sharp Rise in Interest Rates Pose Financial Risks, Fed Says

Elevated and persistent inflation, coupled with a sharp rise in interest rates, are among the greatest near-term risks to the U.S. economic system, the Federal Reserve said Monday, while warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could also affect financial stability.

"Further adverse surprises in inflation and interest rates, particularly if accompanied by a decline in economic activity, could negatively affect the financial system," the central bank said in its latest semiannual Financial Stability Report.

Hungary Holds Up European Oil Embargo on Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to reach agreement with Hungary on Monday to secure the country's backing for an oil embargo on Russia, setting back hopes of a quick deal on Brussels' energy sanctions proposals.

Ms. von der Leyen's trip to see Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came after days of negotiations between Hungary and the commission, the European Union's executive body, over the help Brussels would provide to reboot Hungary's energy system so that it no longer needs Russian oil.

Cryptocurrency TerraUSD Falls Below Fixed Value, Triggering Selloff

One type of cryptocurrency, a so-called stablecoin, is meant to keep its value at $1. But on Monday, the third-biggest stablecoin, TerraUSD, fell as low as 69 cents, causing a flood of investors to sell their holdings.

Stablecoins get their name from their being tied to the value of government-issued currencies, such as the dollar. These $1 pegs are usually backed by Treasurys, cash and other dollar debt that is easily sold in times of market stress.

S&P Drops Controversial Part of Ratings Plan for Insurers

S&P Global Ratings has withdrawn a controversial part of a proposed revamping of its model for determining creditworthiness of insurers following criticism that its move appeared to be self-serving and could hurt competition.

The firm's proposal had managed to anger insurance companies, state insurance regulators, rival ratings firms and even a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, The Wall Street Journal detailed last month.

Longer-Term Inflation Expectations Rose in April, Says New York Fed

Longer-term inflation expectations ticked higher in April, according to a survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday, challenging the central bank's efforts to bring price pressures down.

Respondents to a poll by the New York Fed see inflation rising by 3.9% three years from now, up from a 3.7% rise they predicted in the March survey. Meanwhile, respondents believe inflation one year from now will rise by 6.3%, down from March's 6.6% level.

Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC told clients it has increased its stake in Shell PLC and is still pushing the oil giant to restructure, six months after calling for a breakup of the company.

Daniel Loeb's New York-based hedge fund took a $750 million stake in Shell last year as of the third quarter, and called on it to separate into multiple companies-one focused on legacy businesses such as fossil-fuel refining and another on renewables and liquefied natural gas.

Philip Morris International in Talks to Buy European Smokeless-Tobacco Rival

