A centrist member of Israel's war cabinet quit the government on Sunday over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza, after a daring Israeli commando mission rescued four hostages but threatened to trip up efforts to end the conflict and free the remaining captives.
Benny Gantz, who leads the National Unity party and was one of three war cabinet members, said he was leaving due to a lack of long-term strategy for the war in Gaza, among other reasons.
Nvidia's New Sales Booster: The Global Push for National AI Champions
Global governments are leaping into the AI spending boom.
Countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas are pouring billions of dollars into new domestic computing facilities for artificial intelligence, opening up a fast-growing source of sales for Nvidia and other tech companies.
Apple's WWDC is on deck. Here are 5 things to expect as AI comes into focus.
Apple Inc.'s iPhone launch events are usually its most anticipated, but this year the company's software-focused World Wide Developers Conference is set to capture Wall Street's attention.
With Apple shares AAPL fairly stagnant on the year, Chief Executive Tim Cook will have to live up to big expectations in his Monday afternoon keynote speech, which is likely to bring artificial-intelligence announcements. Given that Apple has been relatively quiet about the technology over the past year, Wall Street is hoping for something flashy.
Elon Musk Says a Key Group of Tesla Shareholders Back His Massive Pay Package
The world should find out this week if Tesla shareholders reapprove a massive $56 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk.
It's looking more and more likely things will go Musk's way.
Expected Major Events for Monday
04:30/NED: Apr Manufacturing output
05:00/FIN: Apr Industrial Production
06:00/SWE: Apr New orders & deliveries in industry
06:00/SWE: Apr Industrial Production Index
06:00/GER: 1Q Labour cost index
06:00/DEN: Apr Balance of payments (provisional figures)
06:00/DEN: Apr External trade (provisional figures)
06:00/ROM: Apr International trade
06:00/NOR: May PPI
06:00/NOR: May CPI
06:00/DEN: May CPI
06:30/HUN: May CPI
07:00/CZE: May Unemployment data
07:00/SVK: Apr Industrial production
07:00/AUT: Apr Production Index
07:00/TUR: Apr Industrial Production Index
07:00/TUR: Apr Employment / Unemployment
07:00/TUR: Apr Balance of Payments
07:00/SWI: May Consumer Sentiment Index
08:00/BUL: Apr Industrial Production
08:00/ITA: Apr Industrial Production
09:00/CYP: Apr Foreign Trade (provisional)
09:00/MLT: Apr International Trade
09:00/GRE: May CPI
09:00/LUX: Apr Industrial Production
09:00/GRE: Apr Industrial Production Index
10:00/IRL: May Irish Live Register latest monthly figures
10:00/IRL: Apr Industrial Production and Turnover
15:59/UKR: 1Q GDP
16:59/SWI: 4Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics
16:59/SWI: 1Q International debt securities statistics
16:59/SWI: 1Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics
16:59/SWI: 4Q Domestic debt securities statistics
23:01/UK: 3Q Manpower UK Employment Outlook Survey
