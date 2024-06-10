A centrist member of Israel's war cabinet quit the government on Sunday over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza, after a daring Israeli commando mission rescued four hostages but threatened to trip up efforts to end the conflict and free the remaining captives.

Benny Gantz, who leads the National Unity party and was one of three war cabinet members, said he was leaving due to a lack of long-term strategy for the war in Gaza, among other reasons.

Nvidia's New Sales Booster: The Global Push for National AI Champions

Global governments are leaping into the AI spending boom.

Countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas are pouring billions of dollars into new domestic computing facilities for artificial intelligence, opening up a fast-growing source of sales for Nvidia and other tech companies.

Apple's WWDC is on deck. Here are 5 things to expect as AI comes into focus.

Apple Inc.'s iPhone launch events are usually its most anticipated, but this year the company's software-focused World Wide Developers Conference is set to capture Wall Street's attention.

With Apple shares AAPL fairly stagnant on the year, Chief Executive Tim Cook will have to live up to big expectations in his Monday afternoon keynote speech, which is likely to bring artificial-intelligence announcements. Given that Apple has been relatively quiet about the technology over the past year, Wall Street is hoping for something flashy.

Elon Musk Says a Key Group of Tesla Shareholders Back His Massive Pay Package

The world should find out this week if Tesla shareholders reapprove a massive $56 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk.

It's looking more and more likely things will go Musk's way.

Expected Major Events for Monday

04:30/NED: Apr Manufacturing output

05:00/FIN: Apr Industrial Production

06:00/SWE: Apr New orders & deliveries in industry

06:00/SWE: Apr Industrial Production Index

06:00/GER: 1Q Labour cost index

06:00/DEN: Apr Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Apr External trade (provisional figures)

06:00/ROM: Apr International trade

06:00/NOR: May PPI

06:00/NOR: May CPI

06:00/DEN: May CPI

06:30/HUN: May CPI

07:00/CZE: May Unemployment data

07:00/SVK: Apr Industrial production

07:00/AUT: Apr Production Index

07:00/TUR: Apr Industrial Production Index

07:00/TUR: Apr Employment / Unemployment

07:00/TUR: Apr Balance of Payments

07:00/SWI: May Consumer Sentiment Index

08:00/BUL: Apr Industrial Production

08:00/ITA: Apr Industrial Production

09:00/CYP: Apr Foreign Trade (provisional)

09:00/MLT: Apr International Trade

09:00/GRE: May CPI

09:00/LUX: Apr Industrial Production

09:00/GRE: Apr Industrial Production Index

10:00/IRL: May Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

10:00/IRL: Apr Industrial Production and Turnover

15:59/UKR: 1Q GDP

16:59/SWI: 4Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q International debt securities statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics

16:59/SWI: 4Q Domestic debt securities statistics

23:01/UK: 3Q Manpower UK Employment Outlook Survey

