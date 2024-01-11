Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Amazon's Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, announced the studio and video-division layoffs in an email to staffers Wednesday.
Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Thursday
05:30/NED: Dec CPI
08:00/SPN: Nov Industrial Production
08:00/SVK: Nov Construction production
08:00/CZE: Dec CPI
08:00/CZE: Nov Import & export price indices
09:00/EU: Dec Long term interest rates statistics
09:00/ITA: Nov Industrial Production
10:00/MLT: Nov Industrial Production Index
10:00/EU: 3Q Quarterly Balance of Payments
10:00/EU: 3Q Quarterly sectoral accounts
10:00/CRO: Dec PPI
11:00/FRA: Nov OECD CPI
11:00/POR: Dec CPI
11:00/IRL: Dec Irish Live Register latest monthly figures
15:59/UKR: Dec CPI
16:59/GER: Nov Balance of Payments
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-11-24 0015ET