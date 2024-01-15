07:00/NOR: Dec External trade in goods
07:30/HUN: Nov Construction
08:00/SVK: Dec CPI
08:00/SVK: Dec Core & net inflation development
09:00/GER: Annual GDP - first provisional calculation
09:00/POL: Dec CPI
09:00/BUL: Dec CPI
09:00/ITA: Nov Foreign Trade EU
10:00/EU: Nov Industrial Production
10:00/EU: Nov Foreign trade
11:00/IRL: Nov Goods Exports and Imports
15:59/UKR: Nov Trade
