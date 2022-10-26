Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Muted Open as -2-

10/26/2022
The Redmond, Wash., firm's revenue rose 11% to $50.1 billion in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income fell 14% to $17.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted sales of $49.66 billion and a net income of $17.36 billion for the period.


Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/SWE: Sep Foreign trade

06:00/EU: Sep New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

06:45/FRA: Oct Consumer confidence survey

08:00/EU: Sep Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

08:00/ITA: Sep Foreign Trade non-EU

09:00/LUX: Aug Trade

10:00/FRA: 3Q Claimant count and job advertisements collected by Pole emploi

23:01/UK: Sep UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0024ET

01:03aUnicredit - q3 net interest eur 2.48 bln vs eur 2.45 bln in aver…
RE
01:03aUnicredit - q3 total revenue eur 4.83 bln vs eur 4.51 bln in ave…
RE
01:02aUnicredit - sees fy 2022 net profit at eur 4.8 bln…
RE
01:02aU.S. midterm outcome in certain states could affect approach to energy
RE
01:01aUnicredit - cet1 ratio at 15.41% at end sept…
RE
01:00aSingapore c.bank proposes measures on crypto trading, stablecoin
RE
01:00aFrance's Thales posts higher quarterly sales and orders
RE
01:00aBank of Canada set for another supersized hike even as outlook darkens
RE
01:00aMORNING BID-Dancing in the dark
RE
12:57aSpain's Santander Q3 profit rises 11% compared to same period a year ago
RE
