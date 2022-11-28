EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Dip on China -2

In a national address late Sunday, Ryan Pinder disputed recent statements made by FTX's new chief executive and lawyers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court questioning whether Bahamian regulators had the authority to take control of the local FTX subsidiary's assets around the time of its bankruptcy earlier this month. He said they did have the right to do so under local laws and did so to protect customers and creditors.

Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: Oct Zoopla House Price Index

07:00/NOR: Oct Retail Sales

08:00/SVK: Oct PPI

09:00/AUT: Nov Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Oct Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

11:00/UK: Nov CBI Distributive Trades Survey

11:00/IRL: Oct Retail Sales Index

