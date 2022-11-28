EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Dip on China -2

Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Dip on China

11/28/2022 | 12:15am EST
In a national address late Sunday, Ryan Pinder disputed recent statements made by FTX's new chief executive and lawyers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court questioning whether Bahamian regulators had the authority to take control of the local FTX subsidiary's assets around the time of its bankruptcy earlier this month. He said they did have the right to do so under local laws and did so to protect customers and creditors.


Expected Major Events for Monday

00:01/UK: Oct Zoopla House Price Index

07:00/NOR: Oct Retail Sales

08:00/SVK: Oct PPI

09:00/AUT: Nov Austria Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Oct Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

11:00/UK: Nov CBI Distributive Trades Survey

11:00/IRL: Oct Retail Sales Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.35% 0.6448 Delayed Quote.1.66%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.16428 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.20% 0.717947 Delayed Quote.3.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.40% 0.011818 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 0.966062 Delayed Quote.9.38%
