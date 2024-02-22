09:00/POL: Jan Agricultural prices

09:30/UK: Feb Flash UK PMI

10:00/MLT: Jan Harmonised CPI

10:00/CYP: Jan Harmonised CPI

10:00/EU: Jan Harmonised CPI

10:00/CRO: Jan CPI

11:00/IRL: Jan WPI

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

11:00/IRL: 4Q Labour Force Survey

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD trade statistics release

13:00/POL: Jan Broad money M3

