09:00/POL: Jan Agricultural prices
09:30/UK: Feb Flash UK PMI
10:00/MLT: Jan Harmonised CPI
10:00/CYP: Jan Harmonised CPI
10:00/EU: Jan Harmonised CPI
10:00/CRO: Jan CPI
11:00/IRL: Jan WPI
11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision
11:00/IRL: 4Q Labour Force Survey
11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD trade statistics release
13:00/POL: Jan Broad money M3
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-24 0015ET